Trump gives Steve Bannon his very own insulting nickname, and Twitter is here for it.

On Thursday, Donald Trump's feud with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon came to a head when the President gifted Bannon his very own insulting nickname— 'Sloppy Steve.'

Trump was inspired to make the dig at Bannon in a Tweet after he was quoted saying some pretty disparaging things about Trump and his administration in Michael Wolff’s highly anticipated new book, Fire and Fury.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Soon, 'Sloppy Steve' was trending worldwide, with liberals and conservatives alike endorsing the new nickname:

A Sloppy Steve is just a Sloppy Joe made by a white supremacist. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 5, 2018

Trump fired off a tweet calling Bannon “Sloppy Steve.” Bannon responded by putting on four ill-fitting shirts covered in vodka, mustard, and mud from the lawn he woke up on. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) January 5, 2018

Looks like the ball’s in Sloppy Steve’s court. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 5, 2018