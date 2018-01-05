Trump gives Steve Bannon his very own insulting nickname, and Twitter is here for it.

On Thursday, Donald Trump's feud with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon came to a head when the President gifted Bannon his very own insulting nickname— 'Sloppy Steve.'
Trump was inspired to make the dig at Bannon in a Tweet after he was quoted saying some pretty disparaging things about Trump and his administration in Michael Wolff’s highly anticipated new book, Fire and Fury.
Soon, 'Sloppy Steve' was trending worldwide, with liberals and conservatives alike endorsing the new nickname:
Even Donald Trump Jr. gave his two cents on 'Sloppy Steve.'
The President has a penchant for giving his adversaries derogatory nicknames— just asked 'Crooked Hillary,' 'Lyin' Ted,' or 'Little Marco.' But we have to admit, 'Sloppy Steve' might be his best.
Great use of alliteration, Donny.