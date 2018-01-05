Trump gives Steve Bannon his very own insulting nickname, and Twitter is here for it.

Trump gives Steve Bannon his very own insulting nickname, and Twitter is here for it.
April Lavalle
Jan 05, 2018@12:05 PM
Advertising

On Thursday, Donald Trump's feud with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon came to a head when the President gifted Bannon his very own insulting nickname— 'Sloppy Steve.'

Trump was inspired to make the dig at Bannon in a Tweet after he was quoted saying some pretty disparaging things about Trump and his administration in Michael Wolff’s highly anticipated new book, Fire and Fury.

Soon, 'Sloppy Steve' was trending worldwide, with liberals and conservatives alike endorsing the new nickname:

Advertising
Advertising

Advertising

Even Donald Trump Jr. gave his two cents on 'Sloppy Steve.'

Advertising

The President has a penchant for giving his adversaries derogatory nicknames— just asked 'Crooked Hillary,' 'Lyin' Ted,' or 'Little Marco.' But we have to admit, 'Sloppy Steve' might be his best.

Great use of alliteration, Donny.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc