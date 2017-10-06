Donald Trump, a man who said that sleeping around and avoiding STDs in the 60s was his personal Vietnam, has decided to end the Affordable Care Act's birth control mandate. Effective immediately, employers and insurers can exempt themselves from covering contraceptives such as birth control pills if they have "religious or moral" objections. Hundreds of thousands of women will lose their ability to pay for birth control—which, as you should know, is prescribed for dozens of reasons other than contraception—because they said so.
It's YOUR body...YOUR boss's choice!
People are mad, and therefore tweeting about it. Some of the tweets are funny, and others are explosions of white hot rage.