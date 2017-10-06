Advertising

Donald Trump, a man who said that sleeping around and avoiding STDs in the 60s was his personal Vietnam, has decided to end the Affordable Care Act's birth control mandate. Effective immediately, employers and insurers can exempt themselves from covering contraceptives such as birth control pills if they have "religious or moral" objections. Hundreds of thousands of women will lose their ability to pay for birth control—which, as you should know, is prescribed for dozens of reasons other than contraception—because they said so.

It's YOUR body...YOUR boss's choice!

Trump admin. claims birth control promotes “risky sexual behavior” as a reason to roll back employer mandated contraception coverage. pic.twitter.com/PdICX5BiNC — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 6, 2017

People are mad, and therefore tweeting about it. Some of the tweets are funny, and others are explosions of white hot rage.

GOP: NO ABORTION!

Us: Yikes ok then birth control?

GOP: NOOO

Us: Wait so maternity care?

GOP: LOL FUCK U!

Us: Childcare?

GOP: ASSAULT RIFLES — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 6, 2017

Trump Administration to let your boss decide if he believes in endometritis. https://t.co/algW4ylBIo — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 6, 2017

Here's a live feed of the internet waiting for Ivanka Trump to tweet something right now: pic.twitter.com/mOTikDdzEE — Mitchell Friedman (@Friedmang) October 6, 2017

YESTERDAY: Powerful men in all industries take advantage of young women w/predatory behavior

TODAY:Remember to ask ur boss for birth control — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 6, 2017

Limiting options for both birth control and abortion turns women into slaves of reproduction. This is fucking war. pic.twitter.com/a77W0JjkZ0 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 6, 2017

We live in a country where politicians try to make abortion rates go down by making it harder for women to get birth control.#handsoffmyBC — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 6, 2017

The GOP policy of “No Birth Control & No Abortions” is why Hulu is making next season's "The Handmaid's Tale" a documentary. #UnderHisEye pic.twitter.com/3zrmzrcEMr — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 6, 2017

"Remember when they passed that abortion law and took away our birth control in the same week?" pic.twitter.com/WUhXBaPf0g — Ben Siemon (@BenjaminJS) October 6, 2017

I guess it's cool to have the government, my employer, and the church in between me and my doctor. — Emma Sandoe (@emma_sandoe) October 6, 2017

WOMEN



TRIED



T0



TELL



YOU:



It



Was



Never



About



Abortion



And



Always



About



Women's



Right



To



Control



Reproduction.#HandsOffMyBC — leah mcelrath 🗽 (@leahmcelrath) October 6, 2017

GOP approves of Viagra, but pulls birth control coverage. Further proof Republicans don’t actually know where babies come from #HandsOffMyBC — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 6, 2017

Trump Admin Officially Adopting Policy of Craft Store That Funded ISIS https://t.co/4czQN4Mc7M — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 6, 2017

