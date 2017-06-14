Advertising

It's President Donald Trump's 71st birthday today, and it surprisingly and sadly has yet to be a national holiday. And with 71 being pretty up there in age, he's likely to declare the passage of time to be "fake news!!!"

Trump will undoubtedly be celebrating with a "beautiful" piece of cake, but hopefully the cake doesn't inspire him to strike Syria again.

People are wishing Dear Leader a blessed day.

happy birthday to everyone born on june 14th except donald trump — antonio (@antoniodelotero) June 14, 2017

Today Trump turns 71. Let's send him a well deserved birthday greeting! pic.twitter.com/6UISvTsm3T — Trump's not my Pres (@Nysteveo2AOLcom) June 14, 2017

World War 3 will start over who doesn't call Trump today on his birthday. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) June 14, 2017

Trump turned 71 today. Can't wait for him to trade himself in for a younger, hotter himself. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 14, 2017

Donald Trump is 71 years old today pic.twitter.com/kcPqAIeY1Z — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 14, 2017

What do you give the man who has everything?

Today's @realDonaldTrump birthday - what can his administration officials get him? After all they already gave him their souls and dignity — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) June 14, 2017

Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump!



You've been working so hard. You deserve the day off.



Go ahead and take 3.5 years off.#Resist #MAGA — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) June 14, 2017

John Dean of Watergate fame even chimed in with a pitch of how we should celebrate.

June 14 is Donald Trump's 71st birthday! For the event every American must do something to make America great again. Easy for Trump: RESIGN! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) June 14, 2017

And people are ready to lavish him with gifts.

It's strange to see presidential decrees topped off with balloons.

A serious celebration. Twitter

.@realDonaldTrump Get the birthday balloons off your Twitter page. You're the President. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) June 14, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump I'd like to extend my sincerest apology for ignoring your preferred pronoun before today pic.twitter.com/VZb9FeCaq5 — ❄️woeflake❄️ (@liv_actually) June 14, 2017

Yes, the timing is bad. Or is it good?

.@realDonaldTrump we're going to talk about gun control all day today. Happy Birthday ! — Rachel Fisher (@TheRachelFisher) June 14, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump You really should press for gun control so a shooting doesn't steal your thunder on your birthday again. #Alexandria — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 14, 2017

Chelsea Handler hilariously serenaded him, Marilyn Monroe-style, over a montage of his greatest hits.

Of course, his great, obedient children posted earnest, celebratory posts, though Eric's appears more to be an add for Trump Turnberry™.

Happy Birthday to my incredible father @realDonaldTrump. I hope that the year to come is your best yet! pic.twitter.com/HrmjzOPpYW — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2017

And as always, where's Tiffany?

We are all Tiffany. Giphy

