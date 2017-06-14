Advertising

It's President Donald Trump's 71st birthday today, and it surprisingly and sadly has yet to be a national holiday. And with 71 being pretty up there in age, he's likely to declare the passage of time to be "fake news!!!"

Trump will undoubtedly be celebrating with a "beautiful" piece of cake, but hopefully the cake doesn't inspire him to strike Syria again.

People are wishing Dear Leader a blessed day.

Twitter

What do you give the man who has everything?

John Dean of Watergate fame even chimed in with a pitch of how we should celebrate.

And people are ready to lavish him with gifts.

It's strange to see presidential decrees topped off with balloons.

A serious celebration.
Twitter

Yes, the timing is bad. Or is it good?

Chelsea Handler hilariously serenaded him, Marilyn Monroe-style, over a montage of his greatest hits.

Of course, his great, obedient children posted earnest, celebratory posts, though Eric's appears more to be an add for Trump Turnberry™.

And as always, where's Tiffany?

Mashable GIF
We are all Tiffany.
Giphy
