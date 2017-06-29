Advertising

On Thursday morning, Donald Trump managed to outclass himself in two tweets aimed at "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Even with the long list of Trump's disgraceful comments growing by the day, this latest statement—attacking Brzezinski for "bleedly badly from a face-lift" is particularly heinous.

Advertising

Many snarky things I could say. But I won't. I am saddened by just how much Donald Trump has diminished the Presidency of our United States. https://t.co/VE20myjaPC — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 29, 2017

Even under Trump standards, this is a jaw-dropping remark. https://t.co/t2OyXdfcy8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 29, 2017

I'm calling 911. Just stay put. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) June 29, 2017

Many folks are remembering the fact that Melania Trump, the first lady, once "pledged to tackle the epidemic that is cyberbullying," according to Salon—and that her campaign apparently never got off the ground.

Advertising

These were Melania Trump's own words on social media:

"It has some positive effects as well, because this is the life that we live in now. But has a lot of negativity as well. And I see more and more children being hurt by it... A lot of bullying."

Yeah, that's canceled.

What is the status of Melania Trump's cyberbullying initiative? https://t.co/RATQe0cEEh — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 29, 2017

I'm old enough to remember when it was suggested Melania would calm Trump's Twitter habit when she moved into the White House. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 29, 2017

Advertising

If only someone had some sort of anti-cyber bullying thing to help with this issue. 🤷‍♂️ — Mike Smith 🍞 (@Rent_em_Spoons4) June 29, 2017

But even though people are newly outraged by the president's tweets, that doesn't mean anyone will hold him accountable for them.

If you think Trump's tweet was bad, just wait until you hear White House staff, conservative media, and some Republicans defend it. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 29, 2017

looking forward to sean sarah and kellyanne defending these completely indefensible tweets — darth:™ (@darth) June 29, 2017

The call is coming from inside the house, girl. https://t.co/adqXRd6Amy — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) June 29, 2017

Advertising

Trump's comments, after all, are familiar. They've been going on since the campaign. And they haven't stopped.

A woman is crazy, a woman secretly longed to be around me, a woman is vain but ugly - that's the Trump sexism trifecta. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 29, 2017

Trump's "Mika was too ugly to let her be around me" recalls his "those women were too ugly for me to want to sexually assault." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 29, 2017

Wow, was she bleeding out her eyes and ears and her whatever?! — Mary Laury, MD (@marylaurymd) June 29, 2017

In Trump's world women are never not bleeding — eve peyser (@evepeyser) June 29, 2017

Advertising

Trump may not just be the most repulsive man ever to occupy the Oval Office. He's one of the most grotesque characters ever in public life. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 29, 2017

2. Trump's most vicious, personal attacks are always saved for women. Here he calls Mika Brzezinski stupid, crazy and mocks her face — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2017

Oh no Trump's distracting us from his racism and classism with his sexism! pic.twitter.com/aKZgFoBAJ4 — eve peyser (@evepeyser) June 29, 2017

Just remember: this isn't the way the president is supposed to act.

imagine having access to all of America's state secrets and classified information yet still spending your time watching Morning Joe — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) June 29, 2017

Advertising

Very good job pushing your health care bill here https://t.co/VIdMe7yij7 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 29, 2017

Actual headline from the Washington Times on 9/4/13: "OBAMA'S FOOT ON OVAL OFFICE DESK SENDS SHOCKWAVES AROUND THE WORLD" https://t.co/ubV0njUNdX — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 29, 2017

"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself"



"Ask not what ur country can do 4 u"



"She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski's own response might be the best way to handle it.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.