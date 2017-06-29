Advertising

On Thursday morning, Donald Trump managed to outclass himself in two tweets aimed at "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Even with the long list of Trump's disgraceful comments growing by the day, this latest statement—attacking Brzezinski for "bleedly badly from a face-lift" is particularly heinous.

Many folks are remembering the fact that Melania Trump, the first lady, once "pledged to tackle the epidemic that is cyberbullying," according to Salon—and that her campaign apparently never got off the ground.

These were Melania Trump's own words on social media:

"It has some positive effects as well, because this is the life that we live in now. But has a lot of negativity as well. And I see more and more children being hurt by it... A lot of bullying."

Yeah, that's canceled.

But even though people are newly outraged by the president's tweets, that doesn't mean anyone will hold him accountable for them.

Trump's comments, after all, are familiar. They've been going on since the campaign. And they haven't stopped.

Just remember: this isn't the way the president is supposed to act.

Brzezinski's own response might be the best way to handle it.

