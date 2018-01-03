15 bonkers revelations from the Trump White House tell-all that's blowing up the internet.

The year 2018 is already off to a wild start in Trump world. This morning, The Guardian reported that Steve Bannon has turned on the president. Bannon allegedly called Donald Trump Jr. and Russians meeting in Trump Tower "treasonous," and predicted that special counsel Robert Mueller will hone in on money laundering and totally nail Jared Kushner.

All this juicy info comes from the upcoming book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by journalist Michael Wolff.

New York magazine has an excerpt of the exposé, which covers the Trump camp from the shock of election night to the continuing shock of occupying the West Wing. Here are the wildest revelations so far.

1. Trump's goal in running for president wasn't to become president.