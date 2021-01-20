20 of the funniest burns of Donald Trump on the day he lost his job.

As Donald Trump is officially no longer President of the United States, people across the country are breathing a collective sigh of relief and unclenching their jaws (and other body parts) for the first time in years. While others are mining the occasion for jokes at the former President's expense. Today might be the last day for Trump jokes to really hit. So you can't blame people for taking their last opportunity to dunk on him before he fades into the past like an orange stain on the White House carpet.
1.)
2.)