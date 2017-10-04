Advertising

October 4th was a big day for President Donald Trump. He woke up to a report that his Secretary of State called him a "f**king moron," and went to Las Vegas to visit victims of Sunday's tragic mass shooting. You can guess which one he tweeted more about (the moron one).

While the surreal storm of the Trump presidency continues to consume us, people are exercising their first amendment rights and making fun of him on Twitter. Here are the best burns of the day.

1.

When you are forced to deny that you called the President a moron in a news conf there is a 100% chance you called him a moron. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 4, 2017

2.

Betcha Donald Trump is going to throw bags of donated blood at survivors in Vegas today. — Sister Aprilgail (@imatoofbrush) October 4, 2017

3.

MARIE ANTRUMPETTE

“LET THEM EAT TOWELS” 👑 pic.twitter.com/VNPqBmh3ly — Cher (@cher) October 4, 2017

4.

The big debate today is whether Trump is a regular moron or a 'fucking moron'. I've yet to hear anyone argue that he is neither. — TDPattillo (@TDPattillo) October 4, 2017

5.

The Disney Hall of Presidents Trump robot should be him throwing paper towels to drowning Puerto Ricans and saying "Have a good time!" — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 4, 2017

6.

REX: I said you were MORE ON top of your game than ever.



TRUMP(moronically): I have been good, did you see the thing with the paper towels? — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) October 4, 2017

7.

Has Trump wished everyone in Vegas "good luck on the craps tables" yet? — Tim Hanlon (@TimfromDa70s) October 4, 2017

8.

Yep, especially when you told them not enough people had died. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) October 4, 2017

9.

Attention Rex Tillerson and other cabinet officials: This isn't Russia (Yet.) You don't have to kiss Trump's ass. He can't have you killed. (Yet.) pic.twitter.com/22tj0TlfAe — Take Ivanka to Work (@IvankaToWorkDay) October 4, 2017

10.

Why would Trump be upset if Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a moron ?



You'd think he'd be grateful for the upgrade — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 4, 2017

11.

Not saying that was a hostage video, but... pic.twitter.com/1hWxLMzOg4 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 4, 2017

12.

"No no, I wasn't saying moron, I was saying... more- on! As in, nobody is *more on* than you Mr. President!" pic.twitter.com/2vlYfRghLX — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 4, 2017

13.

[Foxworthy voice] If you make one of your employees hold a press conference to deny that you’re a moron... you might be a moron. — Tim Siedell (@badbanana) October 4, 2017

14.

Wow, powerful statement from Tillerson pic.twitter.com/XDSEt5lyTK — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 4, 2017

15.

Imagine waking up in the hospital after a horrific ordeal and the first thing you see is Donald fucking Trump. — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 4, 2017

16.

If every person who's called Donald Trump a moron has to do a press conference, today will be a very long day. — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) October 4, 2017

17.

Whenever Trump goes to the scene of a disaster it is always a literal example of the saying "Adding insult to injury" — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) October 4, 2017

18.

Today is the day Trump proved he could read exactly what's written for him if he really tries. — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 4, 2017

19.

20.

