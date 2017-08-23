Advertising

Louise Linton, wife of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (the guy who infamously ignored Maxine Waters, inspiring a historic remix), has apologized for that whole debacle earlier this week, when she boasted about her wealth on Instagram, got dragged for it, and then viciously attacked a random commenter.

"I apologize for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response," Linton said in a statement from her publicist to CNN. "It was inappropriate and highly insensitive."

Here's what went down: On Monday, Linton, 36, posted a braggadocious Instagram photo that showed her disembarking from an official government plane during a "day trip" with her husband to Louisville, Kentucky to, like, do politics or whatever. Oh, and she tagged all the high-end designers she was wearing.

Yeah, tax-paying Americans were pissed. Many called Linton out on social media, inspiring the hashtag "#hermesscarf."

Ok Insta, the Treasury Secretary's wife notes she wore a "#hermesscarf" on an AF1 flight to Kentucky pic.twitter.com/dT2a5AH9i9 — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) August 21, 2017

To make things worse, Linton then attacked a random commenter who criticized her for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle while living on government dollars, writing: "Glad we could pay for your little getaway" and calling Linton a "#deplorable." Tough, but fair.

Here is how Linton responded:

Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I'm pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day 'trip' than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You're adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you're mad but deep down you're really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn't going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [sic] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It's fab!

She has since made her Instagram account private, but not before the photo, and her nasty comment, went viral.

Louise Linton, Sec Mnuchin's wife, posts photo that tags Hermes/Tom Ford/Valentino as she leaves Air Force Jet then replies to a critic pic.twitter.com/Uhjc7qBiEA — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 22, 2017

Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton has deleted this Instagram, which contained tagged designers and some interesting comments pic.twitter.com/MvPhPJtRze — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 22, 2017

In an interview on CNN "Newsroom," Jenni Miller, the commenter who Linton attacked, explained and reiterated her "deplorable" comment:

She went to a state where one in five people lives in poverty and many children don't know where their next meal is coming from. Instead of helping in some way, she chose to brag about her outlandishly expensive clothes. It's more than tone-deaf, it's deplorable.

So did Linton's response hurt her feelings? Said Miller: "If I had any respect for her, it probably would have been hurtful." Be the Jenni Miller you wish to see in the world.

