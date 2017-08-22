Advertising

Where are YOUR tax dollars going? Why not ask Louise Linton, actress/wife of US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (who famously ignored Maxine Waters, inspiring a historic remix). Linton, 36, recently posted a photo on Instagram of herself disembarking a government jet after a "day trip" to Louisville, Kentucky, with her husband, and tagged a bunch of high-end designers like Tom Ford, Hermès, and Valentino.

Trump cabinet members: they're NOTHING like us!

Linton has since wisely made her Instagram private, but not before screenshots of her not-even-a-little-bit-humble brag made the rounds on social media, and even inspired a hashtag: #hermsesscarf.

Advertising

Ok Insta, the Treasury Secretary's wife notes she wore a "#hermesscarf" on an AF1 flight to Kentucky pic.twitter.com/dT2a5AH9i9 — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) August 21, 2017

Because of Louise Linton, #hermesscarf will be the new "Let them eat cake" pic.twitter.com/KsegrSvW6b — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) August 22, 2017

Louise Linton is the biggest poster child for self-sacrifice since mother Theresa #hermesscarf pic.twitter.com/ZfE13s4jia — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) August 22, 2017

It looks like Linton edited her Instagram post to remove some of the hashtags after the backlash, before making her Instagram account private:

After I tweeted about the #hermesscarf hashtag, Louise Linton (Mnuchin's wife) edited her Instagram post: pic.twitter.com/XaQAtDkRwn — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) August 22, 2017

Advertising

But while the photo was still public, it incited some understandable wrath from the commoners paying for Linton's luxury lifestyle. "Please don't tag your Hermes scarf. Distasteful" wrote one woman. While someone else commented: "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."

This last comment was apparently more than Louise Linton's Hermes-loving heart could bear. She attacked the commenter in a patronizing, comically out-of-touch diatribe. And the epic freak out now lives forever in screenshots:

Advertising

Linton wrote:

Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I'm pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day 'trip' than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You're adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you're mad but deep down you're really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn't going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [sic] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It's fab!

Advertising

Telling someone to "chill out" while simultaneously attacking them and their "cute" kids, and saying "I know you're mad" are all classic examples of gas lighting and just generally manipulative, defensive, and petty behavior. Looks like she's learning from the best!

Now, Linton is facing more backlash on Twitter for her meltdown:

Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton has deleted this Instagram, which contained tagged designers and some interesting comments pic.twitter.com/MvPhPJtRze — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 22, 2017

And this person accurately summed up her comment as "cray cray":

Advertising

The full comment is cray cray pic.twitter.com/d5ShBtgFJm — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) August 22, 2017

But let's not forget she's part of the 1%. The term is "crès-crès."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.