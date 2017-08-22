Where are YOUR tax dollars going? Why not ask Louise Linton, actress/wife of US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (who famously ignored Maxine Waters, inspiring a historic remix). Linton, 36, recently posted a photo on Instagram of herself disembarking a government jet after a "day trip" to Louisville, Kentucky, with her husband, and tagged a bunch of high-end designers like Tom Ford, Hermès, and Valentino.
Trump cabinet members: they're NOTHING like us!
Linton has since wisely made her Instagram private, but not before screenshots of her not-even-a-little-bit-humble brag made the rounds on social media, and even inspired a hashtag: #hermsesscarf.
It looks like Linton edited her Instagram post to remove some of the hashtags after the backlash, before making her Instagram account private:
But while the photo was still public, it incited some understandable wrath from the commoners paying for Linton's luxury lifestyle. "Please don't tag your Hermes scarf. Distasteful" wrote one woman. While someone else commented: "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."
This last comment was apparently more than Louise Linton's Hermes-loving heart could bear. She attacked the commenter in a patronizing, comically out-of-touch diatribe. And the epic freak out now lives forever in screenshots:
Linton wrote:
Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I'm pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day 'trip' than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You're adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you're mad but deep down you're really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn't going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [sic] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It's fab!
Telling someone to "chill out" while simultaneously attacking them and their "cute" kids, and saying "I know you're mad" are all classic examples of gas lighting and just generally manipulative, defensive, and petty behavior. Looks like she's learning from the best!
Now, Linton is facing more backlash on Twitter for her meltdown:
And this person accurately summed up her comment as "cray cray":
But let's not forget she's part of the 1%. The term is "crès-crès."