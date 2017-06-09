Advertising

President Donald Trump somehow resisted clapping back against former FBI head James Comey during his Senate testimony on Thursday. On the advice of his lawyer, according to the New York Times, he managed not to tweet any knee-jerk reactions that might further incriminate him. This dedicated restraint lasted until Friday morning.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

The "Hours Without A Trump Tweet" clock ticked all the way up to 17. Bravo!

That the commander-in-tweets was missing from the Twitter event of the century particularly shocked bystanders after Robert Costa reported that he wouldn't "put down Twitter."

He did, but he picked it up again early Friday morning.

Trump's first fragment likely refers to the fact that Comey, repeatedly, called Trump a liar. From CNN:

Comey told lawmakers during his testimony that Trump wasn't telling the truth when he characterized the FBI workforce as deeply dissatisfied with the former director's leadership. "Those were lies. Plain and simple," Comey told the Senate intelligence committee.

Not what most would call "total vindication," but the president reportedly sees victory in the confirmation from Comey that the FBI investigation revolved around former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and not Trump himself.

Later, the former FBI director explained why he wrote detailed memos after each interaction with Donald Trump.

"I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting," said Comey. So much vindication. The president's conversations with Comey still might result in obstruction of justices charges.

That fact wasn't lost on the rest of the internet, whose Twitter fingers weren't as rusty as the president's.

Welcome back! ... we've missed your lies and ramblings — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) June 9, 2017

One of these men is lying ... it's not hard to figure out which one it is. pic.twitter.com/kxh4uoLfSA — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) June 9, 2017

But you claim to have tapes. Where are they? Or is that another lie? — 🐇 (@VeeVee) June 9, 2017

I made it! I've been blocked by the thinnest skin orange buffoon. If he's not the definition of a snowflake than I don't know what is 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oeT87XU95K — 🐇 (@VeeVee) June 9, 2017

Hey, you found where they hid your phone. Congrats! Reward yourself with some KFC breakfast sandwiches. Pig out. Give your heart a treat. 👌🏻 — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) June 9, 2017

Trump tried to break Comey w/ his wannabe mobster "kiss the ring" shtick. Comey picked honesty > loyalty. Got fired for it. pic.twitter.com/IardxR8hzF — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 9, 2017

does leaking get you excited? (Russian hookers) — Mike Denison (@mikd33) June 9, 2017

Welcome back, Mr. President. Twitter missed you.

