President Trump is nothing if not a crybaby. This week alone, he threw a tantrum because the New England Patriots like Obama more than him and repeated the outrageous lie that people are getting paid to protest his garbage administration.
But his latest complaint had some merit. Trump was angry about the "first 100 days," an admittedly somewhat arbitrary standard by which a president is typically judged by what they accomplish in their initial three-months-plus in office, when they have the most political capital to get things done. You may recall, of course that Trump's team has utterly failed to move their agenda forward in that time. Like, at all. What about the winning we were promised?
First off, naming a guy to the Supreme Court was the easiest job you had. That does not count. Secondly: OK, maybe the first 100 days is unfair as a benchmark. So then why—as the Daily Dot pointed out—does your own dumb website still host a list of things you said you were going to address/fix/change/abolish in that period? You're at day 92 right now, so what are you waiting for?
Look, idiot—you even bolded the phrase "100-day action plan." God, you suck.
So, going by your own 100-day itinerary, how are you faring, Mr. President?
We can only guess that Trump's announcement that tax reform was just around the corner—which surprised even his staff—is a last-ditch effort to prove that he's not just playing golf all the time. Let's hope it goes as well as health care did.