President Trump is nothing if not a crybaby. This week alone, he threw a tantrum because the New England Patriots like Obama more than him and repeated the outrageous lie that people are getting paid to protest his garbage administration.

But his latest complaint had some merit. Trump was angry about the "first 100 days," an admittedly somewhat arbitrary standard by which a president is typically judged by what they accomplish in their initial three-months-plus in office, when they have the most political capital to get things done. You may recall, of course that Trump's team has utterly failed to move their agenda forward in that time. Like, at all. What about the winning we were promised?

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

First off, naming a guy to the Supreme Court was the easiest job you had. That does not count. Secondly: OK, maybe the first 100 days is unfair as a benchmark. So then why—as the Daily Dot pointed out—does your own dumb website still host a list of things you said you were going to address/fix/change/abolish in that period? You're at day 92 right now, so what are you waiting for?

Look, idiot—you even bolded the phrase "100-day action plan." God, you suck.

So, going by your own 100-day itinerary, how are you faring, Mr. President?

You're the guy that keeps setting ridiculous benchmarks and missing them, dummy. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 21, 2017

On hacking: "I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office."



It's Day 91 today. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 21, 2017

On ISIS: "They will have 30 days to submit to the Oval Office a plan for soundly and quickly defeating ISIS."



That was 83 days ago. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 21, 2017

On illegal immigrants: "“Day one, my first hour in office, those people are gone."



That was 90 days ago. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 21, 2017

On Obamacare: You said you would demand Congress "immediately deliver a full repeal" on day one.



That was 91 days ago. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 21, 2017

Don't get me wrong: I'm glad you suck at instituting horrible ideas. But you can't set arbitrary deadlines, then say they don't matter. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 21, 2017

We can only guess that Trump's announcement that tax reform was just around the corner—which surprised even his staff—is a last-ditch effort to prove that he's not just playing golf all the time. Let's hope it goes as well as health care did.

Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION will be announced next Wednesday. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

