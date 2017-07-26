Advertising

It's not even 3 p.m. yet and President Donald Trump has already tweeted that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the military, dragged his own Attorney General, and ranted about Hillary Clinton. But it looks like he is not done yet.

A little after 1 p.m., President Trump tweeted this, and people are not happy about it:

IN AMERICA WE DON'T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT - WE WORSHIP GOD!🎥https://t.co/jIejSgVnnA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

"IN AMERICA WE DON'T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT - WE WORSHIP GOD!" exclaimed the tweet in all caps. The link below lead to this video on the "realdonaldtrump" Instagram account:

Advertising

IN AMERICA WE DON'T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT - WE WORSHIP GOD! #USA 🇺🇸 A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Cue angry tweets in 5...4...3...2...

NO. Ever hear of Separation of Church and State? In America, we are free to worship or not worship. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 26, 2017

Congratulations Trump, you did it. You've said the least American thing you've ever said in your life. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 26, 2017

A POTUS saying "in America we worship God" is everything against what the founding fathers believed w/ regard to separating church & state. — TrumpTimer (@TrumpTimer) July 26, 2017

Advertising

Wrong!!! In America we can worship whoever or whatever we want!! — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) July 26, 2017

Now, there is nothing wrong with believing in God. However, someone should probably tell the president that we have a separation between church and state here in America,and tweeting out your religious views to millions of people is probably not a great move. Sure, it is technically legal to do and doesn't come in direct violation of the First Amendment as long as the government doesn't pass any "religious" laws, but it's definitely alienating to those who don't believe in God or would prefer to keep religion out of politics.

Advertising

According to Daniel Cox of FiveThirtyEight, over a quarter of Americans (26%) likely don't believe in God. Plus, we can only assume that Donald Trump is speaking of a Christian God, and although the majority of America is some sort of Christian, not everyone is. For instance, although it expresses the same sentiment, Donald Trump would likely never tweet "WE WORSHIP ALLAH."

giphy

But hey, it is only mid-afternoon. We are sure that Trump will tweet something crazy enough for us to forget all about this Bible-thumping tweet by dinnertime.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.