Someone hide Donald Trump's phone, because the president is not going to like this new cover of Newsweek. Yikes.

Under the headline "Lazy Boy," the cover reads: "Donald Trump is bored and tired. Imagine how bad he'd feel if he did any work." The cover accompanies a larger story entitled "Trump, America’s Boy King: Golf and Television Won’t Make America Great Again."

*quietly subscribes to Newsweek* giphy

Here is a particularly brutal excerpt from the article:

[He] sits and stews, like Al Bundy, the shoe-selling protagonist of Married … With Children, the sitcom of roiling white discontent that predicted Trump better than any political scientist or pundit. Unsatisfying job, ungrateful children, all around him a nation in decline. Bundy dreams of the days when he was a high school football star; Trump, of his election-night romp through the Upper Midwest.

Since surfacing online, the shady cover has gone properly viral:

He will attack them and call them a failed magazine in 5...4...3...2.... — Trina🌺 (@RedVinoPlease) August 4, 2017

Newsweek has no more damns left to give about trump. 😂😂😂 — Tall Black Girl (@TallGirl6262) August 4, 2017

Best representation of 45 I've seen.. I would have added past due bills on floor... — Helguera (@KikaBenito) August 4, 2017

This would be hilarious if it wasn't a goddamn tragedy. — Graham Craig (@grahamcraig3) August 4, 2017

So how long until Donald Trump calls Newsweek "fake news?"

