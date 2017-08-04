Someone hide Donald Trump's phone, because the president is not going to like this new cover of Newsweek. Yikes.
Under the headline "Lazy Boy," the cover reads: "Donald Trump is bored and tired. Imagine how bad he'd feel if he did any work." The cover accompanies a larger story entitled "Trump, America’s Boy King: Golf and Television Won’t Make America Great Again."
Here is a particularly brutal excerpt from the article:
[He] sits and stews, like Al Bundy, the shoe-selling protagonist of Married … With Children, the sitcom of roiling white discontent that predicted Trump better than any political scientist or pundit. Unsatisfying job, ungrateful children, all around him a nation in decline. Bundy dreams of the days when he was a high school football star; Trump, of his election-night romp through the Upper Midwest.
Since surfacing online, the shady cover has gone properly viral:
So how long until Donald Trump calls Newsweek "fake news?"