On Tuesday, President Donald Trump made a call to the newly elected Irish Prime Minister, as members of the Irish press in Washington D.C. looked on. As the call began, Trump made the already-strange move of addressing the crowd instead of whoever just picked up the phone. He proceeded to flirt with reporter Caitriona Perry.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

"We have a lot of your Irish press watching us, they're just now leaving the room," Trump began his call with Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland.

"And where are you from? Go ahead. Come here, come here," said Trump, pointing to Perry. "We have all of this beautiful Irish press. Where are you from? RTE news? Caitriona Perry! She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well," remarked Trump—to who? No one knows.

Caitriona Perry took to Twitter, above, to call the video "bizarre." Hundreds of Americans, and women everywhere, rushed to commiserate.

Trump,"She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."😳Ms.Perry, please accept the apology of at least 1 female American.😔 — Christine Canning (@Canni2Canning) June 27, 2017

Here's a second apology. I couldn't understand what he said. He's on the level of a 14 yr old boy. Gross. — allie (@allieart) June 27, 2017

And a third. He's truly deplorable. — TeaWald (@TeaWald) June 27, 2017

He said, "She has a nice smile. I bet she treats you well." Level 10 creeper! — JMC (@Juliana4984) June 27, 2017

I just threw up a little in my mouth — Eimear (@eimzkavanagh) June 27, 2017

Never had pres of either political party skeeve me out so badly! — JMC (@Juliana4984) June 27, 2017

We apologize that our president is a weird, inappropriate creep. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) June 27, 2017

While some, of course, took the other side.

So any man that says you're beautiful&you have a nice smile is a creep?I normally take that as a compliment.I see your minds in the gutter. — Julie (@JkgaddisJulie) June 28, 2017

But this isn't merely a matter of perception. Perry was in the workplace, doing her job.

Sad to me when women like Julie are unaware that this singling out, commenting-on-looks behavior in the workplace is inappropriate. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) June 28, 2017

there are simply no words to describe how violated I feel for her :( :( — Tracey (@TeegSoAs) June 27, 2017

1) it was utterly inappropriate in the work-place...they weren't on a date!

2) you could see she was uncomfortable, he relishes this power — Caroline Feraday (@CarolineFeraday) June 28, 2017

U are a walking mandatory HR harassment video. No Woman should ever be objectified & humiliated like that by anyone never mind the President https://t.co/m0xqqVSkTu — TheUnsilentMAJORITY (@The_UnSilent_) June 27, 2017

It's not like Trump's earned the benefit of the doubt here. Shudder to imagine his interactions with women off camera.

