Back in 2012, Donald Trump thought the U.S. president shouldn't bow to the leaders of Saudi Arabia.
He also said, as recently as the 2016 campaign, that the Middle East country wants to enslave women and kill gay people.
Given his apparent disgust for the Saudis, who could have guessed that Trump would start off his first big foreign trip as president by bowing to its king? Wait, I'm sorry—I meant to say he curtsied.
Yeah, guess all Trump's principles fly out the window as soon as you flash a little gold at him. But we knew that.
But seriously, that curtsy is something else.
Even his own long-serving advisor (and Babadook) was pissed.
But the best part? All the conservative websites reporting that unlike Obama, Trump did not bow. Yeah, because he curtsied.
Anyway, congrats to Trump on his shiny new participation medal. Keep up the good work, buddy.