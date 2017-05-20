Advertising

Back in 2012, Donald Trump thought the U.S. president shouldn't bow to the leaders of Saudi Arabia.

Do we still want a President who bows to the Saudis and lets OPEC rip us off? Make America strong, vote for @MittRomney. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

He also said, as recently as the 2016 campaign, that the Middle East country wants to enslave women and kill gay people.

Saudi Arabia and many of the countries that gave vast amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays. Hillary must return all money from such countries! Posted by Donald J. Trump on Monday, June 13, 2016

Given his apparent disgust for the Saudis, who could have guessed that Trump would start off his first big foreign trip as president by bowing to its king? Wait, I'm sorry—I meant to say he curtsied.

Did Trump curtsy to the King of Saudi Arabia? pic.twitter.com/xsTGfg2m0J — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 20, 2017

Yeah, guess all Trump's principles fly out the window as soon as you flash a little gold at him. But we knew that.

It's almost like the Saudis figured out if they show a tiny bit of deference, he'll give them whatever they want. Huge oil deals? Weapons? — Tim (@Cortelyouuu) May 20, 2017

The Saudis kicked off the meeting by giving Donald a medal. He will now do anything they want. https://t.co/v0cYFF9ojf — Soviet Sergey (@SovietSergey) May 20, 2017

Big boy gets participation medal pic.twitter.com/3UegzDpKD1 — Hippo (@InternetHippo) May 20, 2017

TRUMP gets a medal and Chewbacca still doesn't? https://t.co/5Xf4aQgOsg — Janna (@JKBartleby) May 20, 2017

PICTURED: Pres. Trump receives Saudi Arabia's prestigious "Best Business Genius Everyone Respects Medal." He is the first & only recipient pic.twitter.com/TRDn8Y84iJ — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 20, 2017

But seriously, that curtsy is something else.

The president of the United States bows to the people he believes planned 9/11 https://t.co/J6qcptfwq8 — Matt Bors (@MattBors) May 20, 2017

Once proud Donald Trump humiliates his nation, bowing in the fashion of a well trained monkey before his Master king Salman of Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/GmlvtzF40l — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) May 20, 2017

he's a bloated debutante https://t.co/IcfWMuDf5z — Bae Talese (@elongreen) May 20, 2017

Donald Trump

— curtsies to a Saudi royal

— refuses to shake the hand of the democratically-elected woman who leads Germany pic.twitter.com/KMqPKKyxyz — (((Jeff Tiedrich))) (@jefftiedrich) May 20, 2017

Even his own long-serving advisor (and Babadook) was pissed.

Instead of meeting with the Saudis @realDonaldTrump should be demanding they pay for the attack on America on 9/11 which they financed. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 20, 2017

But the best part? All the conservative websites reporting that unlike Obama, Trump did not bow. Yeah, because he curtsied.

Despite video/pics showing Trump bowing to receive gold medal from Saudi king, @foxnews has this story on on its front page: pic.twitter.com/6pOdTeEGmI — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 20, 2017

https://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/05/20/how-trump-just-greeted-saudi-arabias-king-is-remarkably-different-than-how-obama-did-in-2009/

Anyway, congrats to Trump on his shiny new participation medal. Keep up the good work, buddy.

'At last! This medal finally fills the gaping void at the centre of my- ... No. Nope. Still there.' pic.twitter.com/xJvWdTWklF — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) May 20, 2017

