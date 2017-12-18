Trump drank water on TV in a ridiculous way, again. People have theories.

It's been a month since the public made fun of Donald Trump for the inexplicably weird way he drinks water (almost as if he's never done it before?). And now, he's at it again. In a speech this afternoon on national security, the president drew the attention of Twitter when he stopped mid-speech to drink some water.
Now, sure, everyone gets thirsty. But it's the way he drinks water that seems to have once again baffled the country. Because today, the president used both hands to grab the glass, which is an odd thing to do if you're not a small child or a rodent.
Twitter noticed. And much like Trump with a glass of water, they can barely handle it.
Some have compared him to various kinds of rodents.
Or famous fictional characters.
Many have theories. Is he just trying to hide his passion for the harmonica?
Is the glass a metaphor?
The most obvious theory, of course, is that this is all related to hand size.
Or maybe he's an innovator? (Nah.)
This guy pointed out the hypocrisy of the whole situation.
While another offered a practical solution.
Still, many unanswered questions remain: like, does Trump know how to drink water? Did he spend his life drinking from a straw, and is new to the art of sipping water from a glass? Is this related to the time his teeth tried to jump out of his mouth?
This person thinks the matter, as a whole, warrants our national attention. And we couldn't agree more.
WAKE UP, AMERICA. Our president might be a chipmunk.