Trump drank water on TV in a ridiculous way, again. People have theories.

It's been a month since the public made fun of Donald Trump for the inexplicably weird way he drinks water (almost as if he's never done it before?). And now, he's at it again. In a speech this afternoon on national security, the president drew the attention of Twitter when he stopped mid-speech to drink some water.

Now, sure, everyone gets thirsty. But it's the way he drinks water that seems to have once again baffled the country. Because today, the president used both hands to grab the glass, which is an odd thing to do if you're not a small child or a rodent.

Twitter noticed. And much like Trump with a glass of water, they can barely handle it.

Trump just used both of his hands to awkwardly drink water again pic.twitter.com/A3W9PPl2rq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2017

I know this is petty but why, oh why, does Trump drink with two hands?



Does he not yet know that the cup was designed by our Neanderthal ancestors to fit in one hand? pic.twitter.com/UOJo4zQO8s — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) December 18, 2017

Some have compared him to various kinds of rodents.