We all know that no one has more respect for women than Donald Trump. But his ability to spot a beautiful blonde doesn't mean he can tell all women apart. In a joint press conference on Monday with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Trump slipped up when speaking to female journalists.
In a joint conference that addressed everything from his pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio to Hurricane Harvey, Trump also managed to get in the micro-aggressive slight. When he invited President Niinisto called on a female journalist, Trump seemed to confuse her with another journalist who had spoken earlier. "Again? You’re gonna give her — the same one?” he asked.
"We have a lot of blonde women in Finland," a journalist added.
Trump, who has been armchair-diagnosed with early-onset dementia, brushed the whole thing off.
As the Washington Post points out, this isn't the first time Trump has exhibited some disturbing, not-so-surprising behavior with female reporters. He seemed to try to flirt with an Irish journalist, remarking that she “has a nice smile on her face. So, I bet she treats you well.”
While this is just another Trump gaffe on another Monday, it's worth noting that Trump probably wouldn't have made the same mistake with a white man. I won't assert that Trump doesn't "see" minorities, but I have a feeling when he's looking at a woman, he only sees blonde.