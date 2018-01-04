Ivanka’s cruel nickname for Kellyanne and 14 other new revelations from the Trump tell-all.

There's ANOTHER excerpt from the book that's getting Trump all fired up and furious, this time in British GQ.

The lads across the pond published a piece from Fire and Fury that's all about Trump and the media, both "real" (Fox News) and "fake" (everyone else).

From Ivanka and Jared's petty nickname for Kellyanne Conway, to Steve Bannon's philosophy of antagonizing the media, here are the highlights.

1. Trump didn't understand that getting conservatives to love him also means getting liberals to hate him, because that's how politics works.