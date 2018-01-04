18 more bonkers revelations from the tell-all book Trump is threatening to sue.

On Tuesday, excerpts from the upcoming book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump's White House started circulating, and holy sh*t, are we in for a ride.
How huge a deal is this book?
Trump's lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to the author and his publisher, trying to stop the book from being public.
In a piece for The Hollywood Reporter aptly titled "You Can’t Make This S--- Up": My Year Inside Trump's Insane White House" author Michael Wolff reflected on what he learned.
Here are the best parts, and more courtesy of journalists with advanced copies on Twitter.
1. Kellyanne Conway would mime shooting herself in the head over Trump's comments, and even Ivanka and Jared found her cringeworthy.
Kellyanne Conway, who would put a finger-gun to her head in private about Trump's public comments, continued to mount an implacable defense on cable television, until she was pulled off the air by others in the White House who, however much the president enjoyed her, found her militancy idiotic. (Even Ivanka and Jared regarded Conway's fulsome defenses as cringeworthy.)
2. "Even Donald Trump couldn't say no to his kids."
Part of that foolishness was his inability to deal with his own family. In a way, this gave him a human dimension. Even Donald Trump couldn't say no to his kids. "It's a littleee, littleee complicated …" he explained to Priebus about why he needed to give his daughter and son-in-law official jobs. But the effect of their leadership roles was to compound his own boundless inexperience in Washington, creating from the outset frustration and then disbelief and then rage on the part of the professionals in his employ.
3. Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh dramatically stormed out after the collapse of the healthcare bill in March.
On March 30, after the collapse of the health care bill, 32-year-old Katie Walsh, the deputy chief of staff, the effective administration chief of the West Wing, a stalwart political pro and stellar example of governing craft, walked out. Little more than two months in, she quit. Couldn't take it anymore. Nutso. To lose your deputy chief of staff at the get-go would be a sign of crisis in any other administration, but inside an obviously exploding one it was hardly noticed.
4. Trump is all about instant gratification.
Here was a man singularly focused on his own needs for instant gratification, be that a hamburger, a segment on Fox & Friends or an Oval Office photo opp. "I want a win. I want a win. Where's my win?" he would regularly declaim. He was, in words used by almost every member of the senior staff on repeated occasions, "like a child."
5. Trump spent his nights complaining to his billionaire friends, who would leak their conversations.
A chronic naysayer, Trump himself stoked constant discord with his daily after-dinner phone calls to his billionaire friends about the disloyalty and incompetence around him. His billionaire friends then shared this with their billionaire friends, creating the endless leaks which the president so furiously railed against.
6. Trump would call Rupert Murdoch, who called him a "f*cking moron."
One of these frequent callers was Rupert Murdoch, who before the election had only ever expressed contempt for Trump. Now Murdoch constantly sought him out, but to his own colleagues, friends and family, continued to derisively ridicule Trump: "What a fucking moron," said Murdoch after one call.
7. According to Steve Bannon, it was Jared Kushner's idea to fire James Comey.
"The daughter," Bannon declared, "will bring down the father."
8. The Mooch was Javanka's idea.
[Anthony] Scaramucci, a minor figure in the New York financial world, and quite a ridiculous one, had overnight become Jared and Ivanka's solution to all of the White House's management and messaging problems. After all, explained the couple, he was good on television and he was from New York — he knew their world.
9. No one thinks Trump will survive special counsel Robert Mueller, and many law firms turned down the opportunity to represent the president in the probe.
Most succinctly, no one expected him to survive Mueller. Whatever the substance of the Russia "collusion," Trump, in the estimation of his senior staff, did not have the discipline to navigate a tough investigation, nor the credibility to attract the caliber of lawyers he would need to help him. (At least nine major law firms had turned down an invitation to represent the president.)
10. The president rambles and repeats the same things over and over.
Everybody was painfully aware of the increasing pace of his repetitions. It used to be inside of 30 minutes he'd repeat, word-for-word and expression-for-expression, the same three stories — now it was within 10 minutes. Indeed, many of his tweets were the product of his repetitions — he just couldn't stop saying something.
11. General John Kelly didn't know he was going to be appointed chief of staff before he was appointed chief of staff.
The president, on the spur of the moment, appointed John Kelly, a former Marine Corps general and head of homeland security, chief of staff — without Kelly having been informed of his own appointment beforehand. Grim and stoic, accepting that he could not control the president, Kelly seemed compelled by a sense of duty to be, in case of disaster, the adult in the room who might, if needed, stand up to the president … if that is comfort.
12. Staff call Ivanka the president's "real wife" and Hope Hicks the "real daughter."
13. Mitch McConnell is cool with all of this because he gets what he wants.
The tax bill, his singular accomplishment, was, arguably, quite a reversal of his populist promises, and confirmation of what Mitch McConnell had seen early on as the silver Trump lining: "He'll sign anything we put in front of him."
14. Bannon is taking bets on how and when Trump will end his term.
Steve Bannon was openly handicapping a 33.3 percent chance of impeachment, a 33.3 percent chance of resignation in the shadow of the 25th amendment and a 33.3 percent chance that he might limp to the finish line on the strength of liberal arrogance and weakness.
15. Hope Hicks had an affair with the married Corey Lewandowski during the campaign, and Trump of course said crude things about her.
16. Trump joked about accusations of domestic abuse against Bannon.
17. Trump is getting Fox News to fight Mueller for him.
With new bravado, he was encouraging partisans like Fox News to pursue an anti-Mueller campaign on his behalf. Insiders believed that the only thing saving Mueller from being fired, and the government of the United States from unfathomable implosion, is Trump's inability to grasp how much Mueller had on him and his family.
18. Trump's tweets are products of his ramblings.
At Mar-a-Lago, just before the new year, a heavily made-up Trump failed to recognize a succession of old friends.