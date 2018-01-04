18 more bonkers revelations from the tell-all book Trump is threatening to sue.

On Tuesday, excerpts from the upcoming book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump's White House started circulating, and holy sh*t, are we in for a ride.

How huge a deal is this book?

Trump's lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to the author and his publisher, trying to stop the book from being public.

Here’s the top of the cease and desist letter sent to Michael Wolff and his book publisher, which I obtained a few moments ago: pic.twitter.com/ZdQXO6YSU7 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 4, 2018

In a piece for The Hollywood Reporter aptly titled "You Can’t Make This S--- Up": My Year Inside Trump's Insane White House" author Michael Wolff reflected on what he learned.

Here are the best parts, and more courtesy of journalists with advanced copies on Twitter.

1. Kellyanne Conway would mime shooting herself in the head over Trump's comments, and even Ivanka and Jared found her cringeworthy.

Kellyanne Conway, who would put a finger-gun to her head in private about Trump's public comments, continued to mount an implacable defense on cable television, until she was pulled off the air by others in the White House who, however much the president enjoyed her, found her militancy idiotic. (Even Ivanka and Jared regarded Conway's fulsome defenses as cringeworthy.)

2. "Even Donald Trump couldn't say no to his kids."