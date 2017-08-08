Dear Leader took a break from his 17-day golf vacay today in order to yell about how he won't be taking no guff from North Korea, noting that any further threats will be met with "fire and fury." By which, we are pretty sure, he means nukes.
That pretty red button isn't gonna push itself!
Via The New York Times:
“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Mr. Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”
Do you think he said "fire and fury" enough times? Twitter is not sure.
Worst. Action movie. Ever.