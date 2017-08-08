Advertising

Dear Leader took a break from his 17-day golf vacay today in order to yell about how he won't be taking no guff from North Korea, noting that any further threats will be met with "fire and fury." By which, we are pretty sure, he means nukes.

That pretty red button isn't gonna push itself!

Via The New York Times:

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Mr. Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state and as I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Do you think he said "fire and fury" enough times? Twitter is not sure.

Dad, tell me again about how the War of Fire and Fury began



Well son, it all started in 2016 with a crudely drawn cartoon frog pic.twitter.com/23eAdAcVSi — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 8, 2017

Trump's "fire and fury" comment is oddly similar to one by President Ryan in Tom Clancy's Executive Orders. Speechwriter has a thesaurus? — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 8, 2017

Fire and fury? Trump is out here sounding like he's narrating a video game. Can we substitute an adult prez in times of nuclear threats? — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 8, 2017

Kim: Ultimate Measures!



Trump: Fire and Fury!



Look you two fuck muppets, pull down your pants, measure your tiny dicks, and settle this — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 8, 2017

Ok, what tv show or movie did Trump watch to learn "they will be met with fire and fury"? GI Joe? He-Man? Patton? Platoon?#NorthKorea — ᖇ૯ძ ᑭคɿՈ੮૯Ր 🎨 (@Redpainter1) August 8, 2017

I've seen fire and I've seen fury

I've seen sunny days that I thought would never end pic.twitter.com/M6J1931Ql6 — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 8, 2017

"Fire and Fury," of course being the name of Ivanka's forthcoming sexy working women's shoe line. https://t.co/u5dwYRdCyj — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 8, 2017

The Fire and the Fury

2 Fire 2 Fury

The Fire and the Fury: Pyongyang Drift

Fire & Furious

Fire Five

Fire & Fury 6

Furious 7

The Fate of the — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 8, 2017

Worst. Action movie. Ever.

