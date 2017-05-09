BREAKING: the Trump administration told FBI director James Comey "you're fired!" today, Politico reports. The firing came with zero warning in the midst of Comey investigating Trump's ties to Russia. So to debrief you: things just went from really really really real to OMG WTF IS HAPPENING IN OUR GOVERNMENT?!?!
"Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office," said Sean Spicer in a statement.
Spicer added that Trump made the decision at the urging of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (a man who may not have known Hawaii is a state).
"The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," said President Trump in a White House statement.
Twitter is throwing James "but her emails!!!!" Comey a goodbye party, while simultaneously wringing their hands over what his firing could mean for American democracy.
Predictions for who will replace Comey are already rolling in.
Given Trump's history, we wouldn't be surprised to see a Pepe the Frog meme soon running the FBI.
These are crazy, scary times, y'all.