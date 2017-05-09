Advertising

BREAKING: the Trump administration told FBI director James Comey "you're fired!" today, Politico reports. The firing came with zero warning in the midst of Comey investigating Trump's ties to Russia. So to debrief you: things just went from really really really real to OMG WTF IS HAPPENING IN OUR GOVERNMENT?!?!

"Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office," said Sean Spicer in a statement.

Spicer added that Trump made the decision at the urging of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (a man who may not have known Hawaii is a state).

"The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," said President Trump in a White House statement.

Twitter is throwing James "but her emails!!!!" Comey a goodbye party, while simultaneously wringing their hands over what his firing could mean for American democracy.

I've never wanted to use the phrase "these ho's ain't loyal" but Trump is definitely a ho who ain't loyal & Comey should have known that. — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) May 9, 2017

When the dust settles sometime in the future, the history books will all agree, "Fuck James Comey" — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 9, 2017

Comey should look on the bright side. If this were actually Russia he'd have mysteriously "committed suicide" this afternoon. — (((Dan Ewen (@VaguelyFunnyDan) May 9, 2017

Comey got fired on his day off?? pic.twitter.com/d1PppxjMXO — Chris Daniels (@sirchrisdaniels) May 9, 2017

A President who doesn't even know what the Civil War is or who led it is firing top-level gov't employees during an espionage investigation. — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) May 9, 2017

People who tell me to shut up about politics are in for a treat right now, because the firing of Comey has me speechless as fuck. — Jim RESISTerling (@JimSterling) May 9, 2017

Comey has been fired



Chaffetz is leaving early



I'll use the rest of my 140 character limit to say...something very shady is happening — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 9, 2017

Donald Trump is firing #FBIDirector James Comey like this is the Apprentice. Now it's time for America to tell Trump "You're fired!" — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 9, 2017

Predictions for who will replace Comey are already rolling in.

BREAKING: Trump names replacement for James Comey as FBI Director pic.twitter.com/kpPb2xhlVv — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) May 9, 2017

So, who will replace Comey? — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) May 9, 2017

I'm going to go eat dinner. Somebody text me if Trump appoints Christie or Voldemort to replace Comey or something while I'm gone. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 9, 2017

"I'm going to replace you with someone shorter and more evil." pic.twitter.com/mZgmUVRFjO — Kashana (@kashanacauley) May 9, 2017

Given Trump's history, we wouldn't be surprised to see a Pepe the Frog meme soon running the FBI.

These are crazy, scary times, y'all.

