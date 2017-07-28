Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, the impossibly named Reince Priebus, is the latest member of Team Trump to get unceremoniously kicked to the curb.
The President has just announced on Twitter that Priebus, whose last six months at the White House have been "rocky" to say the leakst, would be replaced by General/Secretary John F Kelly. This is just a day after Trump's new press secretary Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci (because politics now = The Jersey Shore), accused Priebus of being behind an onslaught of leaks that have plagued Trump's administration for months.
Trump tried to make the firing of Priebus sound amicable but, umm, we aren't buying it.
Many are saying that the former chief-of-staff was fired via Twitter, which wouldn't surprise us:
No one seems very sad to see him go. Twitter is wishing Poomba Rombus goodbye by cracking all of the jokes:
Byyyyyeeeeee Rinse Prius or Prince Roomba or whatever your name is!!!