Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, the impossibly named Reince Priebus, is the latest member of Team Trump to get unceremoniously kicked to the curb.

The President has just announced on Twitter that Priebus, whose last six months at the White House have been "rocky" to say the leakst, would be replaced by General/Secretary John F Kelly. This is just a day after Trump's new press secretary Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci (because politics now = The Jersey Shore), accused Priebus of being behind an onslaught of leaks that have plagued Trump's administration for months.

Trump tried to make the firing of Priebus sound amicable but, umm, we aren't buying it.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Many are saying that the former chief-of-staff was fired via Twitter, which wouldn't surprise us:

Donald Trump appears to have just fired his Chief of Staff, the highest ranking official in the White House, on Twitter. https://t.co/w13XYdhIXW — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) July 28, 2017

lol reince priebus got fired via tweet — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) July 28, 2017

How much do you want to bet that Reince Priebus learned that he lost his job via Twitter? — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) July 28, 2017

No one seems very sad to see him go. Twitter is wishing Poomba Rombus goodbye by cracking all of the jokes:

"Reince Priebus? Why, Reince Priebus has been dead for twenty years!"

*lightning*

*thunder*

*eerie sound of Vincent Price cackling* — Benari Poulten (@BenariLee) July 28, 2017

The "Reince Priebus" legacy lives strong on Urban Dictionary, where it means 'to stuff poop into a condom, freeze it, and use it as a dildo' — shut up, mike (@shutupmikeginn) July 28, 2017

Reince Priebus is fired and POOF! 💨 we're no longer talking about how Repeal and Replace failed and Trump suffered yet ANOTHER defeat... 🤔 — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) July 28, 2017

My favorite thing about Reince Priebus is the fact that if you take all the vowels out of his name, it says "RNC PR BS" — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 28, 2017

After I heard Trump fired Reince Priebus, my first thought was: Can Kellyanne Conway be next?! pic.twitter.com/igVzlOv3RV — Nik Childers 🐶 (@Truckeepix) July 28, 2017

Congratulations to Reince Priebus on his new job at Fusion — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 28, 2017

Trump so far has fired or driven out:

* NSA

* Deputy AG

* FBI director

* Comms director

* Press Sec

* Chief of staff — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) July 28, 2017

Thrown Under the Priebus — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) July 28, 2017

Trump decided to Reince his hands of this mess — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 28, 2017

WASHINGTON -- It was never clear how to correctly pronounce his name. Reince Priebus. Now America will never know. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 28, 2017

Byyyyyeeeeee Rinse Prius or Prince Roomba or whatever your name is!!!

