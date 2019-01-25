Trump gave 'advice' to hungry unpaid federal workers and got roasted like a chicken.

The federal government has been partially shut down for over a month now. 800,000 laborers have been furloughed or forced to work without pay for its duration, while millions have gone without valuable government services. There's no end in sight, but people must somehow attain necessities and keep themselves afloat financially. It's an unfortunate situation all around.

But wait! President Trump provided a 'solution' to federal workers struggling to feed themselves. It came while clarifying comments commerce secretary Wilbur Ross made about the workers' plight. During a CNBC interview, Ross (ew, we share a last name) said they should take out low or no-interest loans rather than visit food banks to make it through. Um, okay.

Trump piggybacked off that nonsense with his own 'advice.'

Trump: The grocery store will float you the food on credit until the shutdown is over. That's how it works. pic.twitter.com/3oSNtLlto0 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 24, 2019

Apparently government workers should tell grocery stores they're not being paid and the store will just...give them food for free. Wait. Is gratis grocery shopping a thing? Is it one of those mega-wealthy perks us plebs will never experience?

...wait, no. It's total BS. People roasted Mr. Stable Genius for being insanely out of touch.