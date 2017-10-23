Trump made Halloween MAGA hats and Twitter noticed a certain resemblance.

As if the original Make America Great Again hat wasn't scary enough, Donald Trump is now selling the spookiest version yet: the MAGA Pumpkin Hat.

An orange version of the infamous MAGA baseball cap recently popped up on Trump's website, just like a monster popping up out of nowhere in a haunted house, but even scarier. The Halloween-inpsired cap features a yellow jack-o'-lantern face on the front, one of those inexplicable bands around around the front seam, and, of course, "Make America Great Again" on the back. The product's description reads, "It's Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat!" Oh, and it's $45.

Behold:

The hat got an endorsement this morning from Lara Trump, who happened to pose for a selfie in front of a large framed portrait of her father-in-law.