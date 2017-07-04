Advertising

The moments may be few and far between, but sometimes it really is hilarious when Twitter joins together to clown on someone. The latest culprit is a woman named Makenna, who posted a photo of herself stooped on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to clean Donald Trump's star.

The photo went viral, and now others have started stopping by the Los Angeles landmark with ideas of their own about who's fit to be "MY president." Everyone from Donald Duck to Viola Davis has gotten the "respectful" cleaning treatment. (Sidebar: Apparently there's a lot of graffiti on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.)

Advertising

First, someone decided Meryl Streep would be a more fit president.

Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul — jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017

The good folks at @Seinfeld2000 prefer Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

dropped off a big salad at Julia louis dreyfus hollywood star

Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/iqGfn15OrK — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 4, 2017

Viola Davis, we can all agree, would serve this country well.

stopped and cleaned viola davis' star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/9JFokpqojZ — ella (@schuyIereIiza) July 4, 2017

Advertising

Nicolas Cage, who's basically an honorary FBI agent, could also work.

Just cleaned @NicolasCagest Hollywood star because that's who MY PRESIDENT and MY LEADER is #LongLiveNicolasCage #StealTheDeclaration pic.twitter.com/fJr0ADtbgE — andrew wojo (@a_wojo96) July 2, 2017

Or what about Britney Spears?

Danny DeVito is another option.

stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw — biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017

Advertising

On this July 4th, let's all take a moment to remember that if ex-reality star Donald Trump can turn into our president, so can Danny DeVito.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.