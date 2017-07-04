News > Politics
Twitter is absolutely owning the woman who cleaned Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The moments may be few and far between, but sometimes it really is hilarious when Twitter joins together to clown on someone. The latest culprit is a woman named Makenna, who posted a photo of herself stooped on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to clean Donald Trump's star.
Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/jL4sqx4rlh— Makenna (@makenna_mg) June 28, 2017
The photo went viral, and now others have started stopping by the Los Angeles landmark with ideas of their own about who's fit to be "MY president." Everyone from Donald Duck to Viola Davis has gotten the "respectful" cleaning treatment. (Sidebar: Apparently there's a lot of graffiti on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.)
First, someone decided Meryl Streep would be a more fit president.
Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul— jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017
The good folks at @Seinfeld2000 prefer Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
dropped off a big salad at Julia louis dreyfus hollywood star— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 4, 2017
Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/iqGfn15OrK
Viola Davis, we can all agree, would serve this country well.
stopped and cleaned viola davis' star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/9JFokpqojZ— ella (@schuyIereIiza) July 4, 2017
Nicolas Cage, who's basically an honorary FBI agent, could also work.
Just cleaned @NicolasCagest Hollywood star because that's who MY PRESIDENT and MY LEADER is #LongLiveNicolasCage #StealTheDeclaration pic.twitter.com/fJr0ADtbgE— andrew wojo (@a_wojo96) July 2, 2017
Or what about Britney Spears?
nothing but respect for MY president. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/ftBdFU2moa— jam ⬇️ (@fcknjaaay) July 3, 2017
Danny DeVito is another option.
stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw— biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017
On this July 4th, let's all take a moment to remember that if ex-reality star Donald Trump can turn into our president, so can Danny DeVito.