Advertising

The moments may be few and far between, but sometimes it really is hilarious when Twitter joins together to clown on someone. The latest culprit is a woman named Makenna, who posted a photo of herself stooped on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to clean Donald Trump's star.

The photo went viral, and now others have started stopping by the Los Angeles landmark with ideas of their own about who's fit to be "MY president." Everyone from Donald Duck to Viola Davis has gotten the "respectful" cleaning treatment. (Sidebar: Apparently there's a lot of graffiti on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.)

Advertising

First, someone decided Meryl Streep would be a more fit president.

The good folks at @Seinfeld2000 prefer Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Viola Davis, we can all agree, would serve this country well.

Advertising

Nicolas Cage, who's basically an honorary FBI agent, could also work.

Or what about Britney Spears?

Danny DeVito is another option.

Advertising

On this July 4th, let's all take a moment to remember that if ex-reality star Donald Trump can turn into our president, so can Danny DeVito.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.