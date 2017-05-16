Advertising

On Monday night, the words “Pay Trump Bribes Here” were projected over the entrance of the Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel. Pictures on social media also showed the Constitution’s emoluments clause projected onto the outside of the hotel, and the words "Emoluments welcome!"

Had a lot of fun projecting #emolumentswelcome on Trump hotel pic.twitter.com/FlFr2ITJtj — robin bell (@bellvisuals) May 16, 2017

Washington, D.C. artist Robin Bell is claiming credit for the stunt, tweeting "Had a lot of fun projecting #emolumentswelcome on Trump hotel" early Tuesday morning.

The emoluments clause is the part of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits federal officials from taking payments from foreign governments. As Heritage.org explains, it reads:

No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of The Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or Foreign State.

Being projected on Trump Hotel in DC right now. #resist pic.twitter.com/RJEAqOnGgp — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 16, 2017

According to The Hill, Trump is currently facing a lawsuit filed in January by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington that claims he violated the emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign countries through his hotel.

Right now at Trump's DC hotel! pic.twitter.com/95cwrUmbmF — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 16, 2017

The projections on the Trump Hotel appeared just hours after a report from The Washington Post that alleged Trump had given highly classified info to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador with whom he met last week at the White House.

In tweets on Tuesday morning, President Trump admitted that he gave information to Russia, but claims he had "the absolute right" to do it:

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

