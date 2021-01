Ding dong the President has officially been impeached for inciting the January 6th riots on Capitol Hill.

This is Trump's second impeachment, for those of you counting, which makes him the first President in history to get impeached twice. His parents would be so proud.

What does Trump have to say about this news? We don't know, since he was kicked off Twitter for the same reason he got impeached. But we do know what the rest of Twitter has to say about it.

Here are some of the best reactions to the news of Trump's second impeachment:

