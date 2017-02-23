Advertising

The Trump administration made the decision on Wednesday to revoke federal protections for transgender students put in place during the Obama era. The New York Times reports that the federal protections rescinded by the new administration allowed trans students in public schools to use whichever bathroom corresponds with their gender identities.

Many celebrities have since spoken out against the decision, including singer Jackie Evancho, who performed the National Anthem at Trump's inauguration.

She took to Twitter to express her disappointment with the president Wednesday night.

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

Transgender rights are important to 16-year-old Evancho, who has a transgender older sister named Juliet. In a follow-up tweet, Jackie Evancho asked the president to meet with her and her sister to discuss transgender rights.

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

Jackie and Juliet Evancho also appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to discuss their hopes to "enlighten" the president on transgender issues. You can watch their full interview below.

