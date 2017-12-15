Trump judicial nominee can't answer one basic question about the law and it is painful to watch.

One of President Trump's nominees for a lifetime appointment as a U.S. district court judge had a little trouble answering basic law questions at his disastrous hearing on Thursday, and the video hurts to watch.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), was tasked with questioning the five Trump appointees in only five minutes, but the Q-and-A went off the rails when he spent the majority of the time interviewing Matthew Spencer Petersen, a nominee for U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Petersen was unable to answer a single one of Senator Kennedy's many basic law questions in this impressively awkward clip:
OUCH.
Yes, the interview started out rocky when Petersen was the sole candidate to raise his hand when asked if any of the nominees had not tried a case to verdict in a courtroom, but it just went from bad to worse to 'oh god please make it stop.'
Twitter couldn't believe what they were seeing:
But hey, never say never. After all, our president is a reality TV show host with no relevant experience, and not being able to answer basic questions never stopped him!