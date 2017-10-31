Why did Trump stare down this kid in a T-Rex costume? Twitter has theories.

Yesterday, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump gave out candy to trick-or-treaters (who presumably had been heavily vetted by security guards, that must've been weird) at the White House. And sure, that may SOUND like a simple-enough task. But apparently no one warned the president that one of these children would be dressed as a T-Rex.
And our president apparently has a fossil to pick with T-Rexes. THANK YOU I'LL BE HERE ALL WEEK.
Just watch this uncomfortably tense encounter around 0:30:
Melania, dear, sweet #freemelania, seems excited and confused upon the T-Rex's entrance, asking "who's that?" (LOL! Not an actual dinosaur, Melania!)
And then there's Donald. For some inexplicable reason, when the T-Rex approaches, Donald Trump takes a moment to give the inflatable animal a death stare so intense, you'd think it was Crooked Hillary AND her emails AND Obama hiding in that costume!
But.... why? What did this kid (or, rather, this T-Rex) do to warrant such an aggro stance from the president?
Great questions, me. Twitter has theories:
Maybe Trump and the T-Rex couldn't get along because they're.... too similar?
And then this woman may have actually solved the riddle:
Ah yes, may we never forget the day a gaggle (flock? herd?) of T-Rexes marched on Washington just last month:
Welp, that explains everything. This poor kid probably didn't realize he would ignite a months-old feud between the president and dinosaurs. Because yes, our president can't get along with a species of animal that has been extinct for MILLIONS OF YEARS.