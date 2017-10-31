Why did Trump stare down this kid in a T-Rex costume? Twitter has theories.

Yesterday, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump gave out candy to trick-or-treaters (who presumably had been heavily vetted by security guards, that must've been weird) at the White House. And sure, that may SOUND like a simple-enough task. But apparently no one warned the president that one of these children would be dressed as a T-Rex.

And our president apparently has a fossil to pick with T-Rexes. THANK YOU I'LL BE HERE ALL WEEK.

Just watch this uncomfortably tense encounter around 0:30:

WATCH: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House https://t.co/aTbkA9auMu — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2017

Melania, dear, sweet #freemelania, seems excited and confused upon the T-Rex's entrance, asking "who's that?" (LOL! Not an actual dinosaur, Melania!)

I can't stop watching this.



Melania's reaction "Who is that?"



Trump's reaction: "..." pic.twitter.com/96s2RQ7Zp8 — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) October 30, 2017

And then there's Donald. For some inexplicable reason, when the T-Rex approaches, Donald Trump takes a moment to give the inflatable animal a death stare so intense, you'd think it was Crooked Hillary AND her emails AND Obama hiding in that costume!