Trump just lost his sh*t on Twitter after Kim Jong Un hit him where it hurts the most.

Trump had yet another Twitter meltdown yesterday after the leader of North Korea aka "Rocket man" hit him where it hurts the most: his age, apparently. That's right, Trump figured out what "dotard" means and when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called him the insult for the second time during yesterday's state media report—he did not take it well.

President Trump’s latest North Korea tweet seems to be in response to Saturday’s state media report, once again calling Mr. Trump a “dotard.” The obscure insult is defined as “an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile” pic.twitter.com/qGAjAwnt5O — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) November 12, 2017

According to the BBC, a "dotard" is "a centuries-old insult for an elderly person." Un also called Trump a "lunatic" who "might start a nuclear war" and I never thought I'd say this, but the leader of North Korea makes some good points.

For once #NorthKorea state news appears to be delivering honest, factual news.



"No-one can predict when the lunatic old man of the White House, lost to senses, will start a nuclear war!"#Trump — Andrew Keates (@andrewkeates) November 12, 2017

Trump, who is 71 compared to Un's (reported) age of 33, lost his sh*t. He took to Twitter, of course, to shoot some choice insults back at Kim Jong Un, calling the North Korean leader "short and fat" and then joking (?) that he has "tried so hard to be his friend."