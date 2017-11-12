Trump just lost his sh*t on Twitter after Kim Jong Un hit him where it hurts the most.

Trump had yet another Twitter meltdown yesterday after the leader of North Korea aka "Rocket man" hit him where it hurts the most: his age, apparently. That's right, Trump figured out what "dotard" means and when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called him the insult for the second time during yesterday's state media report—he did not take it well.
According to the BBC, a "dotard" is "a centuries-old insult for an elderly person." Un also called Trump a "lunatic" who "might start a nuclear war" and I never thought I'd say this, but the leader of North Korea makes some good points.
Trump, who is 71 compared to Un's (reported) age of 33, lost his sh*t. He took to Twitter, of course, to shoot some choice insults back at Kim Jong Un, calling the North Korean leader "short and fat" and then joking (?) that he has "tried so hard to be his friend."
"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?'" wrote the president on Twitter. THE PRESIDENT. "Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!"
Twitter is SHAKING THEIR DAMN HEADS at the president's even-more-childish-than-usual behavior.
Many are highlighting how amusing it is that Trump would take issue only with "old" and not "lunatic."
Others are commenting on the childish pettiness of it all:
This is a good point:
When asked at a news conference in Vietnam if he could see himself being friends with Kim Jong Un, the president said:
That might be a strange thing to happen but it's a possibility. If it did happen it could be a good thing I can tell you for North Korea, but it could also be good for a lot of other places and be good for the rest the world. It could be something that could happen. I don't know if it will but it would be very, very nice.
Help us all.