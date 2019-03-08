Trump is connected to the sex trafficking sting that caught Robert Kraft. Surprise!

If you're a news junkie, then you know that Robert Kraft - owner of this year's Super Bowl championship team the New England Patriots - was recently arrested for purchasing sex acts at a Florida massage parlor. Not a great look to be charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, tbh.

But wait! The plot thickens thanks to our Cheeto In Chief. Today the Miami Herald published a photo of Trump posing with the woman who founded the parlor Kraft was busted for patronizing.

President Donald Trump cheered Robert Kraft’s team to Super Bowl victory with founder of spa where he was bustedhttps://t.co/jnpu9C5nc7 pic.twitter.com/fh24lauX0P — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 8, 2019

When the news of Kraft's illegal indiscretion was reported, Trump said, "Well, it's very sad. I was very surprised to see it. He's proclaimed his innocence, totally. But I'm very surprised to see it." OH RLY?

Kraft is a frequent guest at Mar-a-Lago and owns a home in the Palm Beach area. Math was never my strength in school, but I'm doing some quick mental calculations and...does anyone else think that Trump a) already knew about this sh*t b) purchased sex at the same parlor? It's just a hunch!