When it comes to President Donald Trump, the one thing you can depend upon is the fact that you can't depend on a single thing he says. From accusing Ted Cruz's dad of killing JFK to inauguration crowd size to President Obama personally tapping his phones to...we can go on forever.
Asked about how his reputation for lying could damage his ability to govern, President Trump seriously told Time magazine, "I guess I can't be doing so badly, because I'm president, and you're not."
Twitter is struggling to digest this crucial moment in American history, in which a sitting POTUS employs the Chevy Chase defense to assert his own power.
In addition to "grab 'em by the pussy," this could be etched into the walls of his presidential library.
There are a lot of things he is that most people aren't.
This president truly is the paragon of maturity.
"I'm president and you're not" must certainly be fun to say. If Trump had the capacity for self-awareness, you'd think he's blurting it out whenever he can, while he still can.
Read the whole interview, and attempt to make sense of it, over at Time.