Advertising

When it comes to President Donald Trump, the one thing you can depend upon is the fact that you can't depend on a single thing he says. From accusing Ted Cruz's dad of killing JFK to inauguration crowd size to President Obama personally tapping his phones to...we can go on forever.

Asked about how his reputation for lying could damage his ability to govern, President Trump seriously told Time magazine, "I guess I can't be doing so badly, because I'm president, and you're not."

Advertising

Incredible @TIME interview w/ President Trump: 'Read President Trump's Interview With TIME on Truth and Falsehoods' https://t.co/ILHe1ZEEjD pic.twitter.com/07dWE9hENc — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) March 23, 2017

Trump is probably debating whether this counts as a magazine cover for his "Me" collection. pic.twitter.com/CX039rhaNv — Schooley (@Rschooley) March 23, 2017

Twitter is struggling to digest this crucial moment in American history, in which a sitting POTUS employs the Chevy Chase defense to assert his own power.

"I can't be doing so badly, because I'm president and you're not." He actually said it. pic.twitter.com/XCRv2BeFXq — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 23, 2017

Advertising

Who said it?



"I can't be doing so badly because I'm President and you're not." — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 23, 2017

In addition to "grab 'em by the pussy," this could be etched into the walls of his presidential library.

JFK: Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.



DJT: I'm the president and you're not, okay? — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) March 23, 2017

There are a lot of things he is that most people aren't.

Trump: "I'm the President and you're not"



Response: "You're under criminal investigation for treason and I'm not." — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 23, 2017

Advertising

I would love to see an interview with trump that fights crazy w/ crazy:



DT: "I'm president and you're not."



me: "Nuh-UH I am president" — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) March 23, 2017

Trump is a deeply deranged person. It's difficult to even understand what he's saying here: https://t.co/ieVE9vxgKv — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 23, 2017

This president truly is the paragon of maturity.

Trump does an interview with @Time and gives the definitive toddler response of "I'm President and You're Not" https://t.co/LDk9IyidDf pic.twitter.com/bvnWTajJgm — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) March 23, 2017

Trump: I'm president, and you're not.



I'm hoping that quote may be one of his last in that role. pic.twitter.com/hv8eYO6LLK — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) March 23, 2017

Advertising

I'm president and you're not,is what Trump said to Time magazine Millions have responded, "Not for much longer, donnie -not for much longer" — Chi One (@ChiOneToo) March 23, 2017

"i'm president and you're not"....all that's missing is nana-nana-poo-poo. He's got the mentality of a 4 yr. old. — Donna Pawlowski 🇺🇸 (@Donnalee711) March 23, 2017

"I know you are, but what am I???" https://t.co/PDhnVUOZvu — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 23, 2017

Donald Trump made 14 false claims in his Time interview on the subject of whether he makes false claims. #TrumpCheck pic.twitter.com/11TdYuPDCO — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 23, 2017

Advertising

"I'm president and you're not" must certainly be fun to say. If Trump had the capacity for self-awareness, you'd think he's blurting it out whenever he can, while he still can.

Read the whole interview, and attempt to make sense of it, over at Time.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.