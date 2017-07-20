Advertising

President Donald Trump's handshakes with world leaders have become an international spectator sport, as people around the world marvel at how a grown man turns a traditional greeting into a game of macho dominance.

While Trump is known to yank at peoples' arms with such force to show off just how masculine and strong he is, it turns out that what the president aspires to is something way more tender.

Lovingly lingering. Giphy

In an absolutely bonkers interview with The New York Times where he said that he wouldn't have chosen Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III as Attorney General if he knew that he would recuse himself on Russia matters and threatening Special Prosecutor Bob Mueller, Trump made a point to highlight his "bromance" with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump on Macron, 3 times pic.twitter.com/IxEmQ5DHZ6 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 20, 2017

Here, in the sacred Times (Haberman is Maggie Haberman, one of the reporters):

TRUMP: He’s a great guy. Smart. Strong. Loves holding my hand. HABERMAN: I’ve noticed. TRUMP: People don’t realize he loves holding my hand. And that’s good, as far as that goes. _________ TRUMP: I mean, really. He’s a very good person. And a tough guy, but look, he has to be. I think he is going to be a terrific president of France. But he does love holding my hand.

Why is Trump obsessed with Macron being supposedly obsessed with his hand?

He mentioned this not once, not twice, but thrice.

🎵 I want to hold your hand. 🎵 Giphy

Hmm... is a hand actually a hand?

Guys. I'm starting to think his sex organ is his actual hand. pic.twitter.com/SBzHIF798u — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) July 20, 2017

Maybe Macron loves holding Trump's hand because they're so tiny—like dedicated little birds.

Anyway, this weird subplot is a welcome addition to an interview that full-out attacks the justice department and threatens the Russia investigation.

