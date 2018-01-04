Trump delivered a video message at today’s press briefing despite being 50 yards away. People have theories.

Advertising
President Donald Trump made an appearance at Thursday's White House press briefing, and by appearance, I mean "sent in a prerecorded statement so he wouldn't be subjected to reporters' questions."
Just because he wasn't in the room didn't stop Sarah Huckabee Sanders from saying, "Thank you, Mr. President" after his remarks.
Trump was reportedly in the building, sitting in the Oval Office a mere fifty yards away.
The president delivered a shpiel about the tax bill he signed last month. Unlike his predecessors, he has never appeared live to engage with the press corps, just down the hall from his office.
People have theories about what is behind his unprecedented teleconference.
1. Does he have dementia?
2. Was he on the toilet?
3. Just HOW AFRAID of questions is he?
4. Is Trump the Wizard of Oz?
That's so wizard pic.twitter.com/NB6QOG7oVI— mjalbaugh (@mjalbaugh) January 4, 2018
5. Is he Big Brother?
6. Has the press corps been kidnapped?
7. Is he selling Apple products?
8. Is Trump Logan Paul?
