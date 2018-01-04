Trump delivered a video message at today’s press briefing despite being 50 yards away. People have theories.

President Donald Trump made an appearance at Thursday's White House press briefing, and by appearance, I mean "sent in a prerecorded statement so he wouldn't be subjected to reporters' questions."

President Trump delivered a brief message via video at today’s White House press briefing https://t.co/dzGWaKTM44 https://t.co/Hid4R7dDnW — CNN (@CNN) January 4, 2018

Just because he wasn't in the room didn't stop Sarah Huckabee Sanders from saying, "Thank you, Mr. President" after his remarks.

.@realDonaldTrump makes a statement about the economy via video as @PressSec looks on during her briefing at the White House. pic.twitter.com/HKB11xBFdb — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) January 4, 2018

Trump was reportedly in the building, sitting in the Oval Office a mere fifty yards away.

Trump appears on the video in the press briefing room, which is maybe 50 yards from the Oval Office. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 4, 2018

The president delivered a shpiel about the tax bill he signed last month. Unlike his predecessors, he has never appeared live to engage with the press corps, just down the hall from his office.

People have theories about what is behind his unprecedented teleconference.

1. Does he have dementia?