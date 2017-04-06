Advertising

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday night that he had authorized an air strike of more than 50 missiles in Syria. This attack was in response to the Syrian government's chemical weapons attack that killed 80 civilians earlier this week, The New York Times reports. To make matters worse, President Trump announced the missile strikes from his golf club at Mar-a-Lago.

Let that sink in. This administration's first military attack was done from a sprawling beachfront resort in Florida. It's almost so insane that it's not shocking. Like, of course this is how this would happen. Because at this point, President Trump feels like more caricature than person.

Well, the on-the-nose execution wasn't missed by anybody. Here's what Twitter is saying about the situation:

Is Trump in the Mar-a-Lago situation/dining room? — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 7, 2017

They're coordinating a military attack from Mar-a-Lago. The Chinese are there. Any sense the security is any better than laughable by now? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 7, 2017

Trump addressed the members of Mar-a-Lago. America will have to wait. — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) April 7, 2017

Live look from situation room at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/5EyDRGOufX — Alex Suskind (@AlexJSuskind) April 7, 2017

Who else was on the Mar-a-Lago patio when the president started a war — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 7, 2017

'Launching Tomahawks from Mar-a-Lago' is the title of McMaster's next book — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 7, 2017

president donald trump giving a war speech from mar a lago is honestly almost *too* on the nose. — Isaiah Breen (@isikbreen) April 7, 2017

Before I watch this clip of Don Don Butter Hitler explaining the airstrike, I'm gonna take a stab and say he compliments Mar-a-Lago 5 times. — john trowbridge (@JohnTrowbridge) April 7, 2017

Listen to this audio. Mar-a-Lago's audio visual department is a disaster. And I am the only one who can fix it. https://t.co/RxRGcZCIJV — Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) April 7, 2017

"No, no, no the President didn't say 'yes, strike', he said 'yes, Sprite'. They were dining at Mar-a-lago. This is all a misunderstanding" — Sure Thing (@cchaakaa) April 7, 2017

Things you can order at Mar-a-Lago: a well done steak, herbed roasted potatoes and a missile strike. — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) April 7, 2017

Upgrade Mar-a-Lago's sound system to match the telePrompter if you're going to keep launching missile strikes on long weekends. #Syria — Sean Darcy (@SeanDarcyNJ) April 7, 2017

