Trump made the National Prayer Breakfast about 'The Apprentice.' Again.

For the second year in a row, Donald Trump decided to make the National Prayer Breakfast—a brunch date with Christian leaders—about his old TV show, The Apprentice.
Trump woke up this morning and decided to remind everyone of the fact that before he was a Republican president, he was a Hollywood liberal with a show on NBC, firing people in his tower with his kids for 14 years.
You may recall that at last year's National Prayer Breakfast, which is like sooooo seventeen constitutional crises ago, Trump called on faith leaders to "pray for the Celebrity Apprentice."
To which then-Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger said, "SERIOUSLY?"
At the event itself, Trump managed to stay on script about "God and country," emphatically reading the words for the first time ever.
Ah, yes. In addition to our rights coming from the Lord our God, we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal—except immigrants. And people of color. And of course, women.
Some people were not convinced of Trump's performance, considering the recent Stormy weather (Stormy as in Stormy Daniels, not as in Kylie's daughter).
Oh dear God.