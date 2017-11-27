Trump honors Native American veterans by using a racial slur.

Thanksgiving might have been last week, but President Donald Trump captured the spirit of insulting Native Americans today.
Trump honored Native American World War II veterans in front of a painting of the man who signed the Indian Removal Act and by dropping an ethnic slur on Elizabeth Warren, because he thinks being Native is an insult.
The only way this could have been more offensive was if he presented them with Washington Redskins jerseys while singing "Ugh-A-Wug" from Peter Pan.
Senator Elizabeth Warren responded, highlighting just how sad it is that what's supposed to be an event honoring heroes turned into the president doing dumb, racist, open mic-caliber standup jokes.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that "Pocahontas" isn't a racial slur, but also failed to explain why Trump would try to smear a political rival at an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers. It's not an appropriate time for partisan namecalling, like the BOY SCOUT JAMBOREE.
"Pocahontas" quickly started trending on Twitter, and not because it's the name of a Disney movie with pretty good songs.
Another shining moment for the Trump Presidential Library.