Trump honors Native American veterans by using a racial slur.

Thanksgiving might have been last week, but President Donald Trump captured the spirit of insulting Native Americans today.

Trump honored Native American World War II veterans in front of a painting of the man who signed the Indian Removal Act and by dropping an ethnic slur on Elizabeth Warren, because he thinks being Native is an insult.

Trump comments on Elizabeth Warren's heritage at event honoring Native American code talkers:



"You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas." https://t.co/lKSNecEXfu — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 27, 2017

The only way this could have been more offensive was if he presented them with Washington Redskins jerseys while singing "Ugh-A-Wug" from Peter Pan.

Senator Elizabeth Warren responded, highlighting just how sad it is that what's supposed to be an event honoring heroes turned into the president doing dumb, racist, open mic-caliber standup jokes.

.@SenWarren: "It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the united States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur." pic.twitter.com/eYEPjJITL3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) November 27, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that "Pocahontas" isn't a racial slur, but also failed to explain why Trump would try to smear a political rival at an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers. It's not an appropriate time for partisan namecalling, like the BOY SCOUT JAMBOREE.