Buckle up, folks, because President Trump went on a tweetstorm around dawn this morning, and nobody knows what the hell he was talking about.

The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Amb was set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

First of all, great job sticking to any one subject for long enough to present a coherent thought about it. Secondly, who was in your bed and rolled over at 6 a.m. to tell you that Obama was spying on Trump Tower? Thirdly, it's really not weird for Russian ambassadors to visit the White House. Part of their job, kinda.

Anyway, it certainly seems as if the stress of the presidency is making Trump a little more, shall we say, paranoid? Then again, maybe he has reason to worry.

Mr. President: If there was a wiretap at Trump Tower, that means a fed judge found probable cause of crime which means you are in deep shit. https://t.co/i7dUMtHXmo — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 4, 2017

If there were the wiretap @realDonaldTrump loudly alleges, such an extraordinary warrant would only have been OKed by a court for a reason. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 4, 2017

Trump's rant about a wiretap suggests he's more worried about discrediting the investigation than about divulging there was probable cause. — Laila Lalami (@LailaLalami) March 4, 2017

The Obama camp has already dismissed the claim, saying that neither he nor any White House official ordered such surveillance on Trump or anyone else.

Obama released a statement responding to Trump's latest fantasy. That first sentence sends a message, does it not. https://t.co/hwymmfuGmY pic.twitter.com/ODrmYgBanX — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 4, 2017

Of course, that doesn't mean nobody was listening in...

I'd be careful about reporting that Obama said there was no wiretapping. Statement just said that neither he nor the WH ordered it. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 4, 2017

But also, who knows! Because Trump sure wasn't working with hard facts:

Snr. US official also tells Pete Williams: Trump apparently did not consult with people in the government who would know, before tweeting. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 4, 2017

So maybe he got a little mixed up about what happened.

Trump Tower. This just in. The NSA confirms that it wasn't a #Wiretap that was ordered, it was a baby monitor. — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 4, 2017

The point is, in the end, he got a lot accomplished today.

Trump's Saturday:

- Accuse former president of illegal wiretapping

- Mock Arnold Schwarzenegger

- Head to golf club — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 4, 2017

Only 1,340 more days until the 2020 election.

