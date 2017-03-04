Advertising

Buckle up, folks, because President Trump went on a tweetstorm around dawn this morning, and nobody knows what the hell he was talking about.

First of all, great job sticking to any one subject for long enough to present a coherent thought about it. Secondly, who was in your bed and rolled over at 6 a.m. to tell you that Obama was spying on Trump Tower? Thirdly, it's really not weird for Russian ambassadors to visit the White House. Part of their job, kinda.

Anyway, it certainly seems as if the stress of the presidency is making Trump a little more, shall we say, paranoid? Then again, maybe he has reason to worry.

The Obama camp has already dismissed the claim, saying that neither he nor any White House official ordered such surveillance on Trump or anyone else.

Of course, that doesn't mean nobody was listening in...

But also, who knows! Because Trump sure wasn't working with hard facts:

So maybe he got a little mixed up about what happened.

The point is, in the end, he got a lot accomplished today.

Only 1,340 more days until the 2020 election.

