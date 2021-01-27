15 of the funniest reactions to Trump establishing the 'office of the former President.'

Donald Trump may seem like a hazy memory at this point, like the bad guy in a 4-year-long horror movie we all watched while drunk. But he's a real person who exists, even now that he can't express his every thought on Twitter. And although he's no longer the President, he apparently has no plans to stop pretending he is.
He reportedly plans for this "office" to serve as home-base for future public appearances and other “official activities to advance the interests of the United States.”
Say it with me: L - O - L.
1.)