Trump claims he would have run in unarmed to stop Parkland shooter. The internet disagrees.

Speaking to a group of states' governors at the White House, Donald Trump riffed on the Parkland school shooting tragedy, explaining what he would have done differently.

No, he doesn't say that he regrets undoing the legislation that prevented mentally ill people from buying guns, nor does he apologize for golfing miles away from the funerals while children were being buried. Between advocating for teachers to be armed, Trump slammed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's armed guard for not going in while the shooting was going on, and claims he would have attacked the murderer with his bare hands.

Pres. Trump when talking about Broward County school resource officer's response to Florida school shooting: “I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon.” https://t.co/n7TqA3E2wo pic.twitter.com/B88T5yTvbo — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2018

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," he said.

It's his favorite hypothetical after imagining that Ivanka isn't his daughter.

He didn't go to Vietnam because of bone spurs in his twenties, but he has the capacity to run after gunmen at 71?