Trump claims he would have run in unarmed to stop Parkland shooter. The internet disagrees.

Trump claims he would have run in unarmed to stop Parkland shooter. The internet disagrees.
Orli Matlow
Feb 26, 2018@6:10 PM
Advertising

Speaking to a group of states' governors at the White House, Donald Trump riffed on the Parkland school shooting tragedy, explaining what he would have done differently.

No, he doesn't say that he regrets undoing the legislation that prevented mentally ill people from buying guns, nor does he apologize for golfing miles away from the funerals while children were being buried. Between advocating for teachers to be armed, Trump slammed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's armed guard for not going in while the shooting was going on, and claims he would have attacked the murderer with his bare hands.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," he said.

It's his favorite hypothetical after imagining that Ivanka isn't his daughter.

Trump claims he would have run in unarmed to stop Parkland shooter. The internet disagrees.
giphy

He didn't go to Vietnam because of bone spurs in his twenties, but he has the capacity to run after gunmen at 71?

Advertising

People pointed out just how unlikely that is.

Advertising

And just how bad it is a thing for a president to be saying.

Advertising

Obama's photographer Pete Souza had a photo and a caption within minutes.

Trump claims he would have run in unarmed to stop Parkland shooter. The internet disagrees.
giphy

While Trump claims he would have been able to stop the last school shooting, let's see if he'll take any legislative action now to stop the next one.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc