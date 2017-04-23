Advertising

Among the many things Donald Trump promised but can't actually get done because nobody likes him, the fantasy of a bigly beautiful wall on the Mexican border is perhaps the most striking metaphor of his idiocy. After all, he began his campaign by slurring the entire nation and has repeatedly vowed that he will somehow—maybe with a great deal!—get them to pay for the structure, despite maybe eight people total seriously believing that this is in any way plausible.

But maybe the reality of the situation is starting to dawn on Trump: Nobody wants to help him get this idiotic project off the ground, not even the entirely Republican-controlled U.S. government. So, time to blame Democrats.

The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Actually, Obama already deported all of the MS 13. What else ya got?

Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Dude, why do you sound like a broke stoner promising to get the rest of the money to his weed dealer next week? Could you undermine yourself any harder. Anyway, hate to tell you, but pretty much nobody is buying this anymore.

Assuming... https://t.co/OaG2M7MpmA — Slammin Bod Jeb Lund (@Mobute) April 23, 2017

"Who's gonna pay for the wall?"

"Mexico!"

"When?"

"Eventually!"

"...WHEN?!"

"At a later date!"

"And how will they pay?"

"In some form!" https://t.co/Ex9FopHXYb — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) April 23, 2017

The true sign of a leader's resolve is the number of modifying clauses he employs https://t.co/pdRdUzzeK2 — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) April 23, 2017

Cucked by Mexico: The Erotic Adventures of Donald Trump https://t.co/8cqsOXJ2z7 — Jimmy Failson 🌹 (@PraxisKenzie) April 23, 2017

Eventually, but at a later date so I can get started early, I will get my neighbor to pay my credit card, in some form, for these shoes. https://t.co/lJHqevDs3X — Teresa (@TeresaKopec) April 23, 2017

This is an MC Escher print in sentence form. https://t.co/4xjyek4Y66 — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) April 23, 2017

Read: I don't have a plan for anything so I'll pass the costs onto American taxpayers instead of my elitist, swamp friends. https://t.co/aowq4pqNUh — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) April 23, 2017

This is the self-proclaimed best negotiator in the world attempting to negotiate himself out of a corner https://t.co/x9EgXeQq9f — Florida Al (@floridarocket) April 23, 2017

"In some form." Will Mexico be paying us in haiku? Perhaps interpretive dance. https://t.co/i7Rrz5yTsO — John Aravosis (@aravosis) April 23, 2017

We all remember the stirring slogan of 2016, "We're going to build a big, beautiful wall and Mexico will pay for it -- at some later date." https://t.co/ZTixACbLZT — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) April 23, 2017

I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a border wall today https://t.co/sP8c9RUrax — J.M. Berger (@intelwire) April 23, 2017

This sounds like the full title of a Fiona Apple album. https://t.co/IojyxWS7hm — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) April 23, 2017

Self-parody. I honestly had to confirm this wasn't a joke account. https://t.co/gLfk40seOW — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) April 23, 2017

lmao for sure man https://t.co/SirwL4SKp6 — mustard jackpots (@nice_mustard) April 23, 2017

I honestly don't know why Trump's Sunday schedule always includes some early-morning tweets he's sure to get roasted for. Doesn't he have golf to play?

