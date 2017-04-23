Among the many things Donald Trump promised but can't actually get done because nobody likes him, the fantasy of a bigly beautiful wall on the Mexican border is perhaps the most striking metaphor of his idiocy. After all, he began his campaign by slurring the entire nation and has repeatedly vowed that he will somehow—maybe with a great deal!—get them to pay for the structure, despite maybe eight people total seriously believing that this is in any way plausible.
But maybe the reality of the situation is starting to dawn on Trump: Nobody wants to help him get this idiotic project off the ground, not even the entirely Republican-controlled U.S. government. So, time to blame Democrats.
Actually, Obama already deported all of the MS 13. What else ya got?
Dude, why do you sound like a broke stoner promising to get the rest of the money to his weed dealer next week? Could you undermine yourself any harder. Anyway, hate to tell you, but pretty much nobody is buying this anymore.
I honestly don't know why Trump's Sunday schedule always includes some early-morning tweets he's sure to get roasted for. Doesn't he have golf to play?