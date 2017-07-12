Advertising

On Monday, Donald Trump had a prayer session in the Oval Office, according to CNN. Hard to blame him, because he could use the help (and this was before the Donald Jr. revelations).

Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP . pic.twitter.com/JrDOSJyFeN — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 12, 2017

The photo, posted by Johnnie Moore of the evangelical Liberty University, has given you godless liberals of Twitter a great opportunity to criticize our clearly chosen-by-god president. And a rarely seen view of the back of Donald Trump's hair.

They've resorted to attempting an exorcism. — Karrie Wallace 🌈 (@skarriewalrus) July 12, 2017

According to Moore, "We similarly prayed for President Obama but it's different with President Trump. When we are praying for President Trump, we are praying within the context of a real relationship, of true friendship."

The photo of Trump, surrounded by Mike Pence and a group of pastors, quickly made its way around the internet. One pastor at the event, sharing on Facebook, wrote that "- wow - we are going to see another great spiritual awakening."

Some brought up church and state:

Separation of church and state... https://t.co/slZS6l94FL — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 12, 2017

Others just enjoyed the photo:

TRUMP: pray for me

ME: . . . okay. pic.twitter.com/oKgw2MlKSb — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 12, 2017

Generally speaking, I believe taking pictures with your phone is discouraged during prayer. https://t.co/fQQ1S7olPo — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) July 12, 2017

Matthew 6:6 says when you pray you should do so behind closed doors & in secret. I guess Matthew 6:7 must say "but also then tweet about it" https://t.co/xfdKd51nLr — Kendally Brown 🌴 (@kendallybrown) July 12, 2017

And most were just confused and mean:

What kind of voodoo mojo are you chucklfucks doing in the White House — John (@scavenger101) July 12, 2017

The groper gets a laying of hands. Truly the idolization of mammon is at hand. — David Pumpkins Ltd (@DavidEMcK59) July 12, 2017

Good, y'all muhfuckas need Jesus. — Kno (@Kno) July 12, 2017

Trump has never prayed a day in his life. pic.twitter.com/bIGRy8vTJO — Connie C. Keys (@hotelkeys) July 12, 2017

Lord, please keep my indiscretions shielded from mother. pic.twitter.com/rAa8WSIK2n — Eric Carlson (@mmmmmbeeer) July 12, 2017

Give me strength to resist the irresistible. pic.twitter.com/JHyg6zpDbO — T.Jeremy Waters (@TWaters2424) July 12, 2017

is he praying for better pussy-grabbing powers? — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) July 12, 2017

This photo makes me ill — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) July 12, 2017

As far as powerful people putting their hands all on the same object, it's probably better than this:

For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual. pic.twitter.com/CccP39fqN4 — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) May 22, 2017

