Advertising

When Donald Trump doesn't know what he's talking about, he tends to just, well, starting making shit up.

While addressing the press during a White House press conference on Monday, the president made several statements regarding what happened in Niger on October 6. As BuzzFeed explains, four U.S. Special Force soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger, by a large group of militant fighters believed to be associated with ISIS.

As pointed out BuzzFeed on Monday, Trump made a slew of weird excuses for not yet having contacted the families of the fallen soldiers–which didn't exactly answer the reporter's question.

Advertising

POTUS says he's written letters to families of soldiers killed in Niger. "I will at some point during the period of time call the parents." pic.twitter.com/kFP4oJgHfY — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2017

"Why haven't we heard anything from you so far about the soldiers that were killed in Niger and what do you have to say about it?" a reporter asked him. Instead of directly explaining why he hasn't yet publicly acknowledged the attack, he began bragging about his intent to call the families and how he wrote them letters—which have not yet been sent. He also explained how tough doing all this work is for him. *Eye roll.*

Advertising

I've written them personal letters. They've been sent or they're going out tonight, but they were written during the weekend. I will at some point during the period of time call the parents and the families. Cause I have done that traditionally. I felt very badly about that. It's the toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens. Soldiers are killed. It's a very difficult thing. It gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, it's a very tough day and for me that's by far the toughest.

Advertising

Trump then went on to criticize past presidents for not making similar calls (according to Trump).

The traditional way if you look at president Obama and other presidents, most of them didn't make calls. A lot of them didn't make calls. I like to call when it's appropriate, when I think I'm able to do it.

This claim was quickly shot down by a number of people–namely, Alyssa Mastromonaco, former aide to President Obama.

that's a fucking lie. to say president obama (or past presidents) didn't call the family members of soldiers KIA - he's a deranged animal. — Alyssa Mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) October 16, 2017

Advertising

And that was not Trump's only excuse for not yet having called–he claims he "want[s] a little time to pass." As if 10 days wasn't enough time.

They have made the ultimate sacrifice, so generally I would say that I like to call. I'm going to be calling them, I want a little time to pass. I have, as you know, since I've been president, I have, but in addition, I actually wrote letter individually to the soldiers we're talking about, and they're gonna be going out either today or tomorrow.

Advertising

But honestly, none of what he answered matters, because he didn't really answer the reporters question. As usual.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.