President Trump bucked yet another longstanding tradition today, announcing on Twitter that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association's annual dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 29.
Typically, the president attends the gala with members of the Beltway media and delivers a humorous monologue alongside an emcee who pokes fun at the press and current administration. The WHCA has yet to book a comedian for this year's festivities, though; James Corden is said to have turned the gig down. Meanwhile, Trump's incessant attacks and restraints on media outlets have led some to cancel afterparties and others to consider skipping the main event.
Sure, it makes sense that Trump doesn't want to hang around reporters who hate him for labeling them enemies of the American people. But maybe he also just wants to avoid ridicule, whether at the hands of a standup comic or the internet at large, which is still mocking him for his paltry inauguration crowds and would surely be amused by his inability to fill the room for a black-tie dinner. In any case, now Twitter is simply making fun of him for ducking the event.
Oh, Donald. When will we find a space safe enough for you, little snowflake?