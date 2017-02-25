Advertising

President Trump bucked yet another longstanding tradition today, announcing on Twitter that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association's annual dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 29.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Typically, the president attends the gala with members of the Beltway media and delivers a humorous monologue alongside an emcee who pokes fun at the press and current administration. The WHCA has yet to book a comedian for this year's festivities, though; James Corden is said to have turned the gig down. Meanwhile, Trump's incessant attacks and restraints on media outlets have led some to cancel afterparties and others to consider skipping the main event.

Sure, it makes sense that Trump doesn't want to hang around reporters who hate him for labeling them enemies of the American people. But maybe he also just wants to avoid ridicule, whether at the hands of a standup comic or the internet at large, which is still mocking him for his paltry inauguration crowds and would surely be amused by his inability to fill the room for a black-tie dinner. In any case, now Twitter is simply making fun of him for ducking the event.

Was this supposed to be a text to Spicer? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 25, 2017

How will you spend the evening instead? Going to war with JC Penny's? — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 25, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Oh, honey. I'm sorry you're so very scared of the press. Sometimes the truth hurts and we have to be mature and face it. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 25, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Thank God. Last time you attended, it led to the worst mistake of this generation - you running for office. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 25, 2017

You know who would have gone to the WH correspondent's dinner? This popular vote winner. pic.twitter.com/702ASG7dRi — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 25, 2017

"I'm going to have my own party, with ice cream, and cake, and a bouncy house! And none of you are invited!" — Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 25, 2017

You still mad about when Obama roasted you? — Gabe Ortíz 🏳️‍🌈 (@TUSK81) February 25, 2017

everyone hates you — Eric Markowitz (@EricMarkowitz) February 25, 2017

seriously - u need to get help @realDonaldTrump — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 25, 2017

That's ok. They'll just play that tape of Obama ripping you a fucking new one over and over instead. — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) February 25, 2017

You can have your own dinner with The Gateway Pundit and six blogmasters on Skype. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 25, 2017

have a golf date? Lmao — sam (@SamTheCobra) February 25, 2017

No shit. Because you are incapable of humor & are so thin skinned hearing jokes about u you'd probably shit your Depends. — StevenBoyer (@SteveBoyer5000) February 25, 2017

How do you skip out on a White House Correspondents Dinner that nobody else was going to anyway — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 25, 2017

i also will not be attending the white house correspondents association dinner please wish every body well and have a great evening — darth:™ (@darth) February 25, 2017

Trump will not be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner due to a scheduling conflict with a KKK rally. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) February 25, 2017

ahem [taps mic] I will not be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner unless it's being held in somebody's garage — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) February 25, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Will President Bannon be attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner instead? — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) February 25, 2017

Oh, Donald. When will we find a space safe enough for you, little snowflake?

