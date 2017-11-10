Trump and Putin shook hands in matching outfits and Twitter is having a field day.

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin just shook hands and chatted during the APEC class photo in Vietnam https://t.co/HJ9X01GSY2 pic.twitter.com/sUE7j7jEkS

Footage and photos of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit started making their way onto the internet–most notably, photos of Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting each other. Shaking hands. Smiling. Making eye contact. Wearing matching outfits.

Donald Trump continued his avoiding-America's-problems world tour today with a visit to Vietnam, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Twitter proceeded to troll his trip by reminding him that he dodged the Vietnam War draft because of "bone spurs."

The matching outfits are actually a tradition at the APEC summit, according to Vanity Fair–but that doesn't make the image of Trump and Putin happily wearing the same clothing any less ominous.

Twitter leapt at the chance to troll Trump for yet a second time today, and so the Trump-Putin handshake quickly turned into a meme. Because if the government isn't going to take the Russian election interference seriously, meme-ing the hell out of it just might help soften the wound. (Maybe. We're still pretty stressed about all this.)

Here are some of the funniest responses to Trump and Putin's meeting.