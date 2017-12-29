The 15 most bonkers quotes from Trump's impromptu New York Times interview.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave what reports are calling an "impromptu" interview with the New York Times, while apparently chomping down a meal in the noisiest room available at his golf club in Florida.

I understand the strategic decision not to get into the weeds with Trump, but just one time I want a reporter to ask him what a copay is — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) December 29, 2017

And as some debated whether or not the Times went too easy on Trump, we're more concerned about the 36 times his comments were recorded as "inaudible." Guys, the president's talking. Could we put a hold on that cappuccino order?

While the paper of record explained that the many, many instances of "[inaudible]" quotes in the transcript were due to "noise" in the "Grill Room," the president still managed to shoot off some juicy quotes the tape recorder actually picked up.

(Editor's note: Trump went off on a whole tangent about healthcare so intricate and confusing we're not even going to address it — you can check out these two giddy CNN hosts on that one if you're interested).

Without further adieu, here are 15 quotes that will keeps the news cycle churning until Trump's next tweet: