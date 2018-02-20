Trump will be furious about his place in the presidential rankings. So will Bill Clinton.

This was probably not the gift Donald Trump wanted for President's Day.

On Monday, the president's favorite publication, The New York Times, released their '2018 Presidents & Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey.' The survey asked 170 political science experts to rank each president’s 'greatness' on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being great, 50 being average, and 0 being a total failure.

Trump came in dead last.

Unsurprisingly, Abraham Lincoln snagged the top spot, followed by Washington and F.D. Roosevelt. Bill Clinton, who used to sit at number eight when the survey was last conducted in 2014, slid out of the top 10 and to number 13. President Barack Obama now sits at eight, after last being ranked 18. Ronald Reagan ranks at number nine. Andrew Jackson, who sat at number 10 in 2014, now comes in 15th place. Kennedy is right behind him as number 16.

This survey also proved to be kinder than the 2014 iteration for George W. Bush, who climbed out of the bottom 10 and now ranks as number 30. His father, George H. W. Bush, is ranked 17. Disgraced former president Richard Nixon also somehow managed to narrowly avoid the bottom 10 and came in at number 33.