Trump responds to fallen soldier's widow by bragging about his great memory.

Another day, another embarrassing Trump interview.
Today the President gave an impromptu press conference on the White House lawn and, as expected, things went awry.
In one portion of the press conference, Trump brags about his Ivy League education and intelligence.
“People don’t understand, I went to an Ivy League college," said the reality television star. "I was a nice student. I did very well."
Yeah, Twitter had a f**king field day with that one.
PSSSSST! Donny! Here's a free tip for you:
But things got even weirder when he pivoted to talk about La David Johnson, a solider who died during a deadly ambush in Niger. Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, said that the president struggled to remember her husband's name when he called to offer his condolences.
Perhaps the mere memory of that accusation made Trump defensive because he then said:
"I was really nice to her. I respect her, I respect her family, I certainly respect La David, who I, by the way, called La David right from the beginning. They put a chart in front, La David, it says La David Johnson."
Then he literally pointed at his brain and tells reporters that he has "one of the great memories of all time." I sh*t you not.
Wait but.... if your memory is so great, why would you need a chart?
You know what, whatever. I'm tired.