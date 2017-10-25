Trump responds to fallen soldier's widow by bragging about his great memory.

Another day, another embarrassing Trump interview.

Today the President gave an impromptu press conference on the White House lawn and, as expected, things went awry.

In one portion of the press conference, Trump brags about his Ivy League education and intelligence.

Trump says the press creates a different image of who he really is: "I went to an Ivy League college... I'm a very intelligent person." pic.twitter.com/uBqhxj5Z92 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 25, 2017

“People don’t understand, I went to an Ivy League college," said the reality television star. "I was a nice student. I did very well."

Yeah, Twitter had a f**king field day with that one.

“I went to an Ivy League college.”

-Trump



“Hmmm, I probably could have gone to an Ivy League college.”

-The rest of us — Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) October 25, 2017

I'm serious, you guys, it's an actual quote.



Trump: "I'm a really intelligent person." pic.twitter.com/1VVxSMRBW9 — Hillary Warned Us 🎃 (@HillaryWarnedUs) October 25, 2017

Funny how Trumpers don't consider it elitist for #Trump to constantly say he went to an Ivy League college. — Resistance (@happyloner) October 25, 2017

PSSSSST! Donny! Here's a free tip for you: