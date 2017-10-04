Advertising

A salacious new report from NBC News has everything: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling Donald Trump a "moron" in front of multiple administration officials, VP Mike Pence talking Tillerson down from resigning, and a seemingly immediate response from the president:

Wow, so many Fake News stories today. No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

According to NBC News, "tensions came to a head" after Trump's notoriously terrible speech to the Boy Scouts of America. Here, to jog your memory:

Well, it turns out that Rex Tillerson once served as president of that organization, and he may have resigned if it weren't for Pence, who "counseled Tillerson... on ways to ease tensions with Trump." Current Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis apparently helped to calm down the Secretary of State, as well.

But it's the "moron" anecdote that's sure to grab the most attention. Here it is verbatim, via NBC News:

Tillerson stunned a handful of senior administration officials when he called the president a “moron” after a tense two-hour long meeting in a secure room at the Pentagon called "The Tank," according to three officials who were present or briefed on the incident. The July 20 meeting came a day after a meeting in the White House Situation Room on Afghanistan policy where Trump rattled his national security advisers by suggesting he might fire the top U.S. commander of the war and comparing the decision-making process on troop levels to the renovation of a high-end New York restaurant, according to participants in the meeting.

Twitter is truly loving this public melt down, even if we're only learning of it months later.

At a minimum, Tillerson has cracked the problem of the title for his Trump administration memoir — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 4, 2017

So is Rex Tillerson the President now? — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) October 4, 2017

Hey @StateDept where do you want me to send Tillerson his free copy? pic.twitter.com/F5wv2Dmj0f — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 4, 2017

I've officially lost all faith in Rex Tillerson If it took him until July to realize DT's a moron. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 4, 2017

Even though Rex Tillerson called Trump a moron, he's honorably staying on to make the world safe for Exxon Mobil — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) October 4, 2017

Rex Tillerson is not your friend, he just knows a moron when he sees one. — Sam Seder (@SamSeder) October 4, 2017

I had a sense of this: Tillerson almost resigned after Trump’s Boy Scout speech. Oh, the things we have normalized! https://t.co/cR1gIFvBxI — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 4, 2017

"He is a moron," said one friend of Putin about another — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) October 4, 2017

I'm disappointed that Rex Tillerson would call Trump a "moron" when there are so many better words like shitstain, asswipe, and psychopath — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 4, 2017

The only thing surprising about Rex Tillerson calling Trump a moron is that literally everyone in the Trump administration hasn't done that. — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 4, 2017

REX TILLERSON CALLED TRUMP A MORON. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 4, 2017

I don't believe the reports that Rex Tillerson called DT a "moron" before threatening to resign. I think he called him a "fucking moron". — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) October 4, 2017

Just days ago, Donald Trump tweeted about Rex Tillerson's efforts to negotiate with North Korea.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

...Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

I'm sure Rex appreciated that. I'm sure this is all fake news. These guys seem to have a really healthy way of communicating.

